Arsenal v Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th Feb 2020

Arsenal host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League

Arsenal take on Newcastle United as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Arsenal v Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the Premier League as they aim to pile on the Gunners' misery domestically this season. While the North London outfit have shown signs of improvement since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery in the dugout, they've struggled to see off games and get three points on a regular basis, as they aim to return to winning ways after a trio of draws.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League despite moving away from the relegation zone and will look to cause an upset against the top-six aspirants, as they've done so several times against the big teams this season.

Arsenal v Newcastle United Head to Head

Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 Premier League encounters against Newcastle United, with their only defeat coming against the Magpies at St James' Park in April 2018.

Only 2 of Arsenal's 10 games across all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals. In the same period, 5 of Newcastle's game have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Only Watford (5) and Norwich City (4) have won fewer league games this season than Arsenal (6).

The Gunners are unbeaten in all competitions since the turn of the year, with 3 draws and 4 victories in 7 games. Additionally, Newcastle have lost each of their last 7 PL encounters against the Gunners.

Arsenal have dropped nine points from winning positions at home in the Premier League this season, they only dropped more such points in 2001-02 (14) and 2004-05 (11).

Arsenal v Newcastle United Prediction

Both sides have struggled for points in recent weeks and Arsenal, in particular, have failed to go all the way despite dominating games for large parts. The two sides are level on points in the league standings this season and the reserve fixture was decided by a solitary fixture in the opening weekend of the season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the matchwinner on the night.

Both sides are expected to put the ball into the back of the net and although Arsenal are running out of time to turn their season around, a draw is the most likely outcome.

Arsenal v Newcastle United Betting Tips

New signings could feature from both sides, with the likes of Pablo Mari and Nabil Bentaleb in contention to feature. Cedric Soares, who joined Arsenal from Southampton, is out injured and will not feature for the foreseeable future.

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score anytime: Yes