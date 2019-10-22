AS Roma vs Borussia Monchengladbach – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Europa League 2019/20

Neither of AS Roma or Borussia Monchengladbach is at a position they would ideally want to be. Instead of being busy on Tuesday or Wednesday nights, they are currently preparing for their UEFA Europa League game on Thursday (October 24) at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

However, Borussia Monchengladbach is doing all they can to get back in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently topping the charts in Bundesliga. However, things haven’t worked out well for them in the Europa League.

Roma, on the other hand, has been a bit off-colour in Serie A, but are doing well in Europe. With four points from two games, the side from Italy is currently sitting at the pole position in Group J.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. AS Roma

Portuguese goalkeeper Pau Lopez is expected to be Paulo Fonseca’s last line of defence on Thursday. Roma’s defence has done a fairly decent job in the Europa League so far. A clean sheet on Thursday is trading at 3.55 on Bigpesa.

Fonseca is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to feature Aleksandar Kolarov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling and Gianluca Mancini. Bryan Cristante and Jordan Veretout are expected to play as central defensive midfielders.

Alessandro Florenzi, Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert are expected to be deployed ahead of them, with Nikola Kalinic playing as the lone striker. AS Roma to score one goal is trading at 2.75, whereas Fonseca’s team to score two goals is trading at 3.1. Roma to win either half is trading at 1.56, whereas Kalinic & Co. to score in both halves is trading at 2.7.

2. Borussia Monchengladbach

Switzerland international Yann Sommer is expected to be under the sticks on Thursday. Borussia Monchengladbach has been leaky in the Europa League thus far. A clean sheet from Sommer is trading at 4.6.

Marco Rose is expected to play out a 4-2-1-3 formation. Oscar Wendt, Tony Janstchke, Nico Elvedi and Ramy Bensebaini are expected to be the four men in defence, with Christoph Kramer and Denis Zakaria playing as central defensive midfielders.

Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes is expected to operate from behind the front three of Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo. Borussia Monchengladbach to score one goal is trading at 2.44, whereas Rose’s team to get two goals is trading at 3.35. Monchengladbach to win either half is trading at 1.95, whereas Plea & Co. to score in both halves is trading at 3.4.

Predicted lineups:

AS Roma – Pau Lopez, Aleksandar Kolarov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Alessandro Florenzi, Nicolo Zaniolo, Justin Kluivert, Nikola Kalinic.

Borussia Monchengladbach – Yann Sommer, Oscar Wendt, Tony Janstchke, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Laszlo Benes, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo.

