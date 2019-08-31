Atletico Madrid vs Eibar – Match preview and betting odds – La Liga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 // 31 Aug 2019, 12:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CD Leganes v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid is set to host Eibar on Saturday in what could be an exciting encounter at Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico Madrid has won 7 out of the last 8 games at home in La Liga and they are the hot favourites to win the match against Eibar. Atletico have kept a clean sheet in 10 out of their last 13 home games in La Liga.

Renan Lodi who was sent off versus Getafe in his La Liga debut is set to be back as left-back. Atletico Madrid look defensively very strong after getting two 1-0 wins in their first two La Liga games. Atletico Madrid’s record signing João Félix has lit up La Liga with two great performances. Diego Costa has been declared fit and he might start alongside Alvaro Morata and while Felix might be forced to play a wider midfield role.

Eibar has failed to win 16 of their last 17 away games and has never beaten Atletico Madrid since their promotion in 14/15. For Eibar, Anaitz Arbilla will replace Jose Angel at the left-back position who is currently injured. Pape Diop and Gonzalo Escalante are likely to start in the midfield to give stiff competition to Atletico Madrid. Eibar has scored only 1 goal in their first two opening games and Atletico is likely to keep their third consecutive clean sheet this season.

So here are few of the odds by Bigpesa-

The team most likely to win - Atletico Madrid

Atletico have made a perfect start to this season with 2 wins in 2 games. Against Eibar, Atletico Madrid is expected to field a team with an attacking mindset, so as to increase their goal difference. With odds of 1.41, the Madrid based team is the clear favourites to win the match. Atletico has not lost to Eibar in their last 10 meetings and Diego Simeone's men should be able to extend the run. Checkout all the odds at BigPesa.

Expected Goal Range

Two games, two wins, and two goals, these are Atletico's statistics this season in the league. With Atletico at home and defence being their strength, it doesn't look like the game will have more than three goals. In the last ten meetings between these two team, there have only been three occasions when total goals have exceeded three goals. So there is a high chance of the game having 2-3 goals, the odds of which are trading at 1.91 at Bigpesa.

Anytime Goal Scorer

Advertisement

Club Atletico de Madrid v Getafe CF - La Liga

After scoring the first La Liga goal of the season for Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata will be high on confidence. With the support of the teammates like Koke and Felix, it will be easier for Morata to score goals. Putting money on him to score a goal at any time in the match will be a smart move.

Checkout all the odds at BigPesa.