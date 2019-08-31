Atletico Madrid vs Eibar – Predicted line ups and betting odds – La Liga 2019/20

Club Atletico de Madrid v Sevilla FC - La Liga

This has been a summer of change for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. Big names such as Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Felipe Luis, Juanfran, Rodrigo have all left and most of them have formed the core of Diego Simeone’s side for a number of years at Atletico Madrid.

Understandably, with the number of players leaving, significant number of incomings were expected. The likes of Mario Hermiso, Kieran Trippier, Renan Augusto Lodi and Joao Felix were signed in the summer transfer window. They have had a great start to the season with consecutive wins against Leganes and Getafe.

On the other hand, Eibar have got off to a winless start with a goalless draw against Osasuna last weekend after a loss against newly-promoted Real Mallorca in the opening gameweek. This is not the type of game where they will be confident of finally getting a win, but nevertheless, following last season’s solid 12th place finish, they will be looking to build on that and make progress this season.

They are one of the lowest spenders in the La Liga but have stepped into their sixth consecutive season in the top-flight of Spanish football. They will know that they face an uphill battle to get a point from the game but if they can display their doggedness, they will definitely be causing some problems to Atletico Madrid.

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Felix

CD Leganes v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Coming in for a huge price tag, Felix does not seem to be fazed by the expectations of being the replacement for Antoine Griezmann and has settled in nicely, so far. He has been one of the major bright sparks for Atletico since the pre-season and a game at home against Eibar might be a fine opportunity for him to finally get his first official goal for Atletico, and at a price of 2.01, it seems like a smart punt. Checkout all the odds at BigPesa.

Easy win for Atletico Madrid

At home, it is a nearly impossible task to defeat a Diego Simeone side and against Eibar, you would have to back them to get all three points and continue to build on their strong start to the season. Also, with the odds being offered at 2.85, it is quite a safe bet to place on a home win.

Cleansheet for Atletico

Against a mid-table team, It would be a simple task for Atletico Madrid to keep another cleansheet. The odds of Atletico not conceding a goal is trading at 1.62 in Bigpesa.com.

Atletico de Madrid

Expected XI - Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Thomas Partey, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Saul Niguez, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata

Eibar

Expected XI - Marko Dmitrovic, Alvaro Tejero, Sergio Alvarez, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Pape Diop, Fabian Orellana, Pablo De Blasis, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich, Kike Garcia

