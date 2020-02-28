Bournemouth v Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th Feb 2020

Bournemouth host Chelsea in the Premier League as they aim to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth v Chelsea Preview

Chelsea travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League, as they aim to return to winning ways after a disappointing outing in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich. Frank Lampard's side failed to build on their morale-boosting 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, as they fell to a damaging 3-0 defeat against the Bundesliga outfit.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are just two points clear of the relegation zone and will look to secure a positive result against the Blues, who will aim to build on their victory last weekend and consolidate their position in the league standings.

Bournemouth v Chelsea Head to Head

Only Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Watford and Norwich City (24) have scored fewer league goals this season than Bournemouth (26).

6 of Chelsea's games across all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. In the same period, 8 games involving Bournemouth have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored per game.

The Cherries have won 3 of their last 4 games against Chelsea and are looking to complete the league double over the Blues for the first time in their history.

The two sides have never played out a Premier League draw in 9 meetings, with Bournemouth winning on 4 of those occasions.

Only Burnley (39) have conceded more league goals in the top half of the Premier League standings than Chelsea (37) this season.

Bournemouth v Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are expected to record a victory and consolidate their position in the UEFA Champions League spots, as they look to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat against Bayern Munich midweek. Both sides should score, but the Blues should record a routine victory.

Bournemouth v Chelsea Betting Tips

Tammy Abraham has been injured in recent weeks, due to which the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have been drafted into the starting XI. The Englishman is expected to return to the lineup and will look to carry on from where he left off, as he aims to build on his tally of 13 league goals so far this season.

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Tammy Abraham to score any time: Yes