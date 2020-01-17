Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

As two sides in the bottom half of the Premier League standings prepare to go head to head at the Amex Stadium, Aston Villa are running out of time to rack up points as they've slipped to the relegation zone in the wake of recent results. Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion side have fizzled out after a strong start to the season and will look to register a home victory against the Villains to move further away from the drop zone.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion host Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Seagulls have won just one of their last five games in the top flight this season and are in the vicinity of the relegation, with a tally of 24 points from 22 games. Dean Smith's side have slipped into the drop zone after a series of underwhelming results and the Villains will look strike back after their embarrassing capitulation against Manchester City at Villa Park last week.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Head-to-Head

In the last 10 matches between Brighton and Aston Villa, the latter holds a 6-1 advantage with three draws.

Brighton are yet to win a Premier League match against Aston Villa since their 1-0 win in the top flight in December 1980, a time period which includes 7 league matches.

Five of the last 10 matches between these two sides has seen one team go goalless, while only four matches have seen over 2.5 goals, including the last two encounters.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Prediction

Brighton have been pretty solid this season at home, losing just three of their 11 league matches at the Amex Stadium. However, one must remember that it is Aston Villa who come into this match with some sort of form because Brighton have registered just one win in their last seven league matches, a win that came in December last year.

If Villa do manage to register an away win, it will be the third time this season that they would have defeated Brighton, following their 3-1 win in the League Cup this season and 2-1 win in the reverse Premier League fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Betting Tips

The fact that Aston Villa have conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven matches away from home should give Brighton a big hope of securing all three points from this match. However, the fact that Brighton have not managed to keep a clean sheet in 13 of their last 15 league matches should also give confidence to the Aston Villa players of finding the back of the next in this fixture. Both teams have struggled this season and a win could provide a huge relief as these two look to secure their stay in the Premier League for yet another season.

Tip 1 - Result - Brighton Win

Tip 2 - Goals - Under/Over 3.5 - Under

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - Yes