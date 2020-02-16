Chelsea v Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips - 17th Feb 2020

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend, as two top-four aspirants prepare to go head to head to secure a UEFA Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Chelsea v Manchester United Preview

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea, as Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepare to lock horns as managers for only the second time in the league, after going up against each other several times as players for their respective clubs.

While Chelsea look well set to secure a spot in the Champions League next season, as they find themselves in 4th position, Manchester United are in dire need of all three points, with the Red Devils currently 9 points adrift of the hosts.

Both sides are coming on the back of draws in their previous league encounters, as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City and Manchester United recorded a stalemate against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Chelsea v Manchester United Head to Head

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home encounters against Manchester United (W10 D6). Additionally, the Red Devils have lost their last 3 trips to London, each time by a 2-0 scoreline and haven't lost 4 successive games in the capital since January 1974.

3 of Manchester United's last 10 games in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. 5 of Chelsea's games in the same period have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

This is the 11th meeting between the two sides on a Monday and Chelsea have won none of those games (D4 L60, with their last such meeting finishing in a 0-0 draw in December 2015.

After winning the reverse fixture 4-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Manchester United are looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since in 1987-88 campaign.

Chelsea v Manchester United Prediction

Only Everton (38) and Burnley (39) have conceded more goals in the top half of the Premier League standings than Chelsea (34) and the Blues have the 10th best home record this season, with just 18 points from 12 games at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United could take encouragement from the fact that Lampard's side have struggled at home this season and could look to capitalize on their defensive frailties and get a result, as they did so several times this season in the big games.

Historically, this fixture has produced numerous iconic moments and another classic could be on the cards, as Chelsea look for revenge after their opening day mauling. A draw is the most likely outcome, with both teams putting the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea v Manchester United Betting Tips

New signing Bruno Fernandes is expected to be named in the starting lineup once again, with Odion Ighalo also in line to make his debut for the club. Scott McTominay is fully fit and his return could come as a massive boost to the Red Devils, who are in desperate need of a victory.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was benched in favour of Willy Caballero in Chelsea's previous league encounter, could be return to the starting XI as the Spaniard looks to recover from his poor run of form between the sticks for the hosts.

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea win/draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes