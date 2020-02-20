Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend, as two clubs aiming to secure a UEFA Champions League spot for next season prepare to lock horns in the London derby.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham travel across London to take on Chelsea, as they aim to gain momentum in the race for a top-four spot. While Jose Mourinho prepares to return to Stamford Bridge on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory against Aston Villa, the Blues were downed 2-0 by Manchester United 2-0 in their previous encounter, a result that seemingly put the Red Devils back in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Frank Lampard's side are only a point clear of the visitors and their top-four hopes could be in serious jeopardy if they fail to secure a victory, as we enter the business end of the season.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head

Chelsea are winless in their last 4 Premier League games, their longest such run in the competition since December 2012. Additionally, the Blues have lost 7 home league games this season - their worst record in the league since the 1985-86 season, when they lost 8 games at home.

Spurs have won just one of their last 33 games against Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L22), with their only triumph in that period coming in 3-1 PL victory in April 2018.

5 of Chelsea's last 10 games across all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. 4 of Spurs' games in that period have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

Chelsea have struggled at home this season, winning just 5 games out of 13. Meanwhile, Spurs have been dismal in their travels this season, having won just 3 games on the road in the current campaign.

The Blues have won their last 2 games against Spurs, last winning 3 in a row in 2006 when Jose Mourinho has at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

London derbies often produce unexpected results and the encounter between Chelsea and Tottenham is a hard one to predict, as both sides have blown hot and cold this season. While Chelsea have struggled at home, Spurs have been below par in their travels, due to which a draw could be on the cards with both sides putting the ball into the back of the net.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

With Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane reportedly out for the rest of the season, Spurs are short-staffed upfront and could struggle to trouble the Chelsea defence.

On the other hand, Tammy Abraham could return to the starting lineup for the home side and the Englishman could prove to be the game-changer on the day, as Lampard's side looked lacklustre with Michy Batshuayi up front last week.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Tammy Abraham to score anytime: Yes