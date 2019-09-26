Chelsea vs Brighton - Predicted Lineups and betting tips - Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea are on a meager 8 points after five games and more importantly, have not won a single home game under Frank Lampard so far. They will be desperate to straighten that record in this game, where one would consider Chelsea to be outright favourites. They gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool and one might even argue that they deserved a draw. Young players like Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have been the shining lights of the season so far and both of them are making a case for them to be selected on a regular basis for the national team.7

Chelsea have had a few injuries to contend with, but Rudiger is expected to be fit soon and Callum Hudson-Odoi is finally making a comeback after his recovery from an achilles injury. Under Graham Potter, they are known to play a more expansive style of football and the team is still taking time to adapt to the new philosophies of their manager. New signing Neil Maupay has managed to score a few goals and Brighton as a whole will be keen to give a good account of themselves, in what will be a tough game at Stamford Bridge.

Expected Chelsea XI - Kepa, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, N’golo Kanté, Jorginho, Mateo Kovačić, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount.

Expected Brighton XI - Matt Ryan, Webster, Ben Dunk, Burn, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Alzate, Montoya, Aaron Mooy, Pascal Groß, Maupay.

More than 2.5 goals

Chelsea have largely managed to be free-flowing under Frank Lampard and chance creation and goal-scoring has not been such a big issue for them. At the same time, their defence has looked porous at times and it would not be a surprise if Brighton manages to get on the scoresheet. At odds of 1.61, it seems like a good punt to take.

Both teams to score

At home, one expects Chelsea to definitely score and look to assert themselves. Brighton have got some threats like Maupay and Glenn Murray and both of them could cause issues to a young and inexperienced Chelsea defence. Under Potter, Brighton looks to play on the front foot and with odds being offered at 1.87, it will not be a surprise to see both of them score.

Anytime goalscorer - Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has started the season on fire and has done better than anyone could have foreseen. He has already scored 7 goals in the league so far, and at odds of 2.12, it is a smart punt to back him to score at home, once again.

