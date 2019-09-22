Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It is going to be a crucial clash for both teams for different reasons. Liverpool is sitting at the top of the Premier League table, with five wins in five matches so far. On the other hand, Chelsea is in 6th place, with eight points from five matches. If Liverpool wins against Chelsea, they can cement their place at the top of the table.

Considering this, other title contenders will be rooting for a Chelsea win. However, it will not be easy for Chelsea to beat Liverpool.

Frank Lampard's men are yet to win any home game in the Premier League this season. They were beaten by Valencia 1-0 in the Champions League opener on Tuesday. The defensive unit has conceded the second most number of goals so far in the Premier League. Liverpool suffered a defeat against Napoli in their first Champions League match of the campaign.

Both the teams will be trying to get back to winning ways on Sunday. The champions of Europe are placed at 2.05 odds of winning this tie on BigPesa, even though they will be playing away from home at present.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

These two teams last met in the final of UEFA Super Cup, where Liverpool won via penalty shootout. In the previous meeting between these sides in the Premier League last season, Chelsea were beaten by Liverpool with a margin of 2-0 at the Anfield. On the other hand, the match at Stamford Bridge ended as a draw.

Due to this, BigPesa suggests that the Reds should win this tie. Odds are in their favour at 2.05, while the hosts are placed at 3.6. The chances of a draw have odds of 3.95 in this fixture.

An Exciting Contest On The Cards?

The attackers of Chelsea are consistently getting goals. Tammy Abraham already scored 7 goals in 5 matches in the Premier League. However, Mason Mount might not be available for the Blues against Liverpool, after picking up an injury against Valencia.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp will try to exploit the defensive fragility of Chelsea with his famed attacking trio. However, the lack of squad rotation might be a problem for Jurgen Klopp's men.

The odds of the game producing 2-3 goals on BigPesa are stacked at 2.17, while the odds of 4-5 goals is at 3.25. Mo Salah is the favourite to score at 2.45 while Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score for Lampard’s side with odds of 2.7.