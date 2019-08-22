Chelsea vs Norwich Match Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

After a tough start to the season, Chelsea aren’t exactly in a must-win situation yet, but Frank Lampard will be keen to finally get a win on the board. It won’t be an easy task at Carrow Road where the fans will be in full voice and the Norwich players themselves must be confident after a great win against Newcastle.

Norwich City v Newcastle United - Premier League

They showed signs of promise at Anfield previously but really gave an outstanding display against the Magpies. Star striker Teemu Pukki has already scored 4 goals so far, including a hat-trick against the Toons, Norwich have all reasons to be confident to pull off an upset against a relatively young Chelsea side. Norwich will be looking to carry forward the momentum and could send a strong message if they manage to get a positive result this weekend.

Chelsea will be intent on putting up a performance where they are able to remain consistent throughout the 90 minutes. In each of the first three games, Chelsea have looked good initially before falling away and losing control. Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side have shown that they will stick to their attacking principles and Chelsea must be ready for the challenges thrown to them. The attacking trio of Olivier Giroud, Pedro Rodriguez and Mason Mount must do better and there is a chance that the likes of Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic will be given a chance to impress. Lampard will also be hoping that his defence, in the absence of the injured Antonio Rudiger, can finally get a clean sheet and can show signs of taking responsibility.

Here are some of the betting odds offered by BigPesa.

More than 2.5 goals:

1.57 seems like a good price especially considering the approaches of both sides. Norwich have shown their willingness to stick to their attacking mindset and caused problems even to Liverpool’s defence in the first game. Chelsea have shown their qualities going forward and with both defences not at their best, this is a smart one to take.

Anytime Goalscorer: Mason Mount and Teemu Pukki

Pukki is the top goalscorer this season so far and at 2.46 it might be a smart punt to take especially with Chelsea’s defensive deficiencies. Mason Mount has been handed a free role under Frank Lampard and with him being the most impressive attacking player as well as taking set-pieces, it might be a shrewd choice at a price of 3.3

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

First Goalscorer: Christian Pulisic

There has been a lot of pressure on Pulisic since his move to Chelsea, especially after Eden Hazard’s departure. A game against a promoted side might be a good one to get him some confidence and at a price 9.6, it could be a case of high rewards.

Here are the predicted lineups of both sides:

Norwich - Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Tom Trybull, Moritz Leitner, Todd Cantwell, Marco Stiepermann, Emiliano Buendia, Teemu Pukki

Chelsea - Kepa Arrirzabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmeiri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud.

