Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will lock horns in the Premier League this weekend

Crystal Palace take on Newcastle United in the Premier League, as two sides struggling to put together a string of wins prepare to go head to head to move further clear of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Preview

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Past, as they aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The visitors are a point ahead of the Eagles and both sides are winless in their last three league encounters going into the game. While the Magpies have exceeded expectations under Steve Bruce, who replaced Rafa Benitez in the managerial hot seat at St James' Park, they've struggled in recent weeks and have slipped to 13th position in the league standings.

Similarly, Roy Hodgson's side are in a torrid run of form and have picked up just three points from their last 6 league encounters, as fears of being dragged into a relegation struggle loom over Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Head to Head

Crystal Palace are the only team in the Premier League this season that are yet to score more than twice in a single game. The Eagles have scored fewer league goals this season (23) than any other side in the division.

3 of the last 10 games involving Crystal Palace in all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. 5 of Newcastle's game in the same period have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Newcastle have already won 2 games in London this season after beating West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur and are looking to make it 3 wins in the capital for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The Magpies have failed to win each of their 4 games at Selhurst Park, after winning 5 games on the bounce in the same venue between 1994 and 2013.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Prediction

The Eagles' woes in front of goal has been a massive problem for them this season and could come back to haunt them on the night. Newcastle will be eager to bounce back after a 4-0 mauling against Arsenal in their previous league encounter and are expected to strike back with a strong performance.

A draw is the most likely outcome, with both sides defending deep considering their deficiencies in front of goal.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace (23) and Newcastle (24) are two of the least scoring sides in the Premier League this season and the trend could be set to continue in the weekend, as the game looks increasingly likely to end as a low scoring affair.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under