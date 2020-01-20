Everton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips - 21st Jan'2020

Sai Teja

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are set to play their sixth game under the Italian’s reign as they host Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Newcastle United Preview

The new manager has seen a major upturn in the Merseyside club’s fortunes of late with 3 wins, a draw to David Moyes’ West ham and a loss to defending champions Manchester City. After a poor start to the season under Marco Silva, former Real Madrid manager Ancelotti has overseen 2 clean sheets and 6 goals scored in his first five games. Everton are currently in 11th place, having collected 29 points from their 23 games.

After 3 consecutive league losses and a draw away to Wolves, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United bounced back with an emphatic thrilling win at St. James’ Park against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. The Magpies have conceded 11 goals in their last 5 games, managing one clean sheet and scoring 4 times. Bruce’s side are just one spot below the Toffees having collected the same number of points from 23 games but have a worse goal difference (-12) than that of Everton’s (-7).

Everton vs Newcastle United Head to head

Only 2 out of the last 5 league meetings between these sides have seen over 2.5 goals scored, with the last goalless draw between them being played all the way back in February 2009.

Everton have only lost once to Newcastle in 15 successive league games at home since a defeat at Goodison Park in 2010. They’ve won 10 of those fixtures and drawn the remaining 4.

The Toffees boast the 7th best home record in the league, with only sides from last season’s top 6 above them. Newcastle, meanwhile, rank 14th for their poor record of 7 losses, 3 wins and 1 draw in 11 matches away from St. James’ Park.

Everton are unbeaten at Goodison Park so far under new boss Ancelotti, drawing 1 and winning 3 along with managing one clean sheet in the process.

Everton vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle have struggled in front of goal, having scored a paltry 22 goals in the league, the second-lowest in the league along with Crystal Palace and only more than Watford and Bournemouth. Big-money signings Miguel Almiron and Joelinton have been among the goals recently after long droughts for the South American attacking duo. With the morale-boosting win at home to Chelsea, the Magpies could possibly get a result at Goodison Park.

Everton, though, have looked comfortable at home so far under the Italian’s reign and are likely to take to the field with the confidence of sealing all 3 points. Star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in fine form this season scoring 9 league goals for the Merseysiders. With fellow attacker Richarlison also at 8 goals and 3 assists in the league this season, Everton will look to further push for a finish in the top half of the table.

A win for the home side looks the likeliest outcome, but if Newcastle do defend the way they did against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, they could even leave Merseyside with a point.

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Everton

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5