Fortaleza vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | 23 June, 2022

Fortaleza take on Ceara at the Castelao in the first leg of their round of 16 of the Copa do Brazil tie on Thursday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Fortaleza are currently 19th in the Brazilian Serie A, five points away from safety. Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Ceara on Thursday.

Ceara, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the league, three points away from the top 6. Marquinhos Santos' side have been in great form of late and are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They will look to continue their great form with a win against Fortaleza on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to take an advantage into the second leg with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Fortaleza vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ceara have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Fortaleza winning only one.

Ceara came away as 1-0 winners when the two sides faced each other earlier this month. Cleber's goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Fortaleza are tied for the second-worst attack in the Brazilian Serie A, having scored only 10 goals in their 13 games so far.

Ceara are tied for the third best defense in the league, having conceded only 13 goals in their 13 games so far.

Fortaleza vs Ceara Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Fortaleza will be without Matheus and Tinga. Meanwhile, Dentinho, Leo Rafael, Richard and Vinicius Lima are all unavailable for Ceara.

It's hard to see Fortaleza winning this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Ceara will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Fortaleza 0-2 Ceara

Fortaleza vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ceara Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Fortaleza have one of the worst attacks in the Brazilian league, while Ceara have one of the best defenses)

Tip 3 - Stiven Mendoza to score/assist (The forward has seven goals in 11 league games so far this season)

