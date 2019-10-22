Inter Milan vs Borussia Dortmund - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Inter Milan finished 2nd in the Serie A last season, and their management knew it was time to push their limits. They signed reputed manager Antonio Conte, who spent heavily on new signings. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Valentino Lazaro have certainly bolstered the squad.

Inter are currently 2nd in Serie A, just one point behind league leaders Juventus. They have also scored three goals more than Juventus. But they are not going through a great time in the UEFA Champions League. After somehow managing to secure a draw against Slavia Prague in their first game, Inter lost their match against FC Barcelona by 2-1.

On Wednesday (October 23), they will be up against Borussia Dortmund at the San Siro. Die Borussen have had a season filled with ups and downs so far, and are currently 4th in Bundesliga. However, they have done well in the Champions League. After securing a draw against FC Barcelona in their first match, Dortmund registered a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague.

Last meeting between the sides-

History will be made at San Siro on Wednesday, as the two giants of world football will lock horns for the very first time in the history of the game. Both teams will be eager to get all three points.

Inter ahead, but ever so slightly-

There is hardly anything to distinguish between the two teams, in terms of the quality of players they possess. Though Dortmund have done well in the Champions League, Inter have been thoroughly impressive in Serie A. In addition to that, they will also have the home support.

Hence, they are slightly ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the moment. A win for Inter Milan is trading at 2.23 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Borussia Dortmund is trading at 2.75. A draw is trading at 3.2.

Great defences expected to nullify good attacks-

Both Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund have got great attackers on their side. But Antonio Conte and Lucien Favre will also be proud of how their defence has performed so far. Dortmund are yet to concede in this season’s Champions League, while Inter have been extremely compact in Serie A.

Hence, not many goals are expected on Wednesday. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 1.94. The goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.5. Over 3 goals is trading at 2.19, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.51.

Romelu Lukaku likely to be on the score-sheet-

Romelu Lukaku was not having a great time in the English Premier League, but things have changed since he has donned the black and blue. The Belgian striker has already scored five goals so far, and is the likeliest goal-scorer in Wednesday’s match. A goal from Lukaku is trading at 2.

