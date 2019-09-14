Inter vs Udinese- Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Serie A 2019/20

Serie A returns after the international break with Inter Milan facing Udinese at the San Siro for the third-round fixtures in Italy. Antonio Conte announced his return to Serie A with a bang, as his side thrashed Leece 4-0 in the opening fixture and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Cagliari. The Nerazzurri are keen to break the monopoly of champions Juventus this season and hence they have made some great signings and appointed Italian tactician Antonio Conte.

As for Udinese, they have had a topsy-turvy ride in their first two league games till now, as they beat AC Milan in the opening fixture but could not keep up the momentum and lost to Parma in the second game. Igor Tudor's men have lacked consistency in recent times. If they want to secure a proper result against Inter, they will have to take their chances and play positive football.



Inter Milan-

The Nerazzurri have dominated both their league games till now and despite a close 2-1 win over Cagliari, it was Conte's men who had most of the ball and created more chances. Inter will need to capitalize on their chances and be clinical in front of the goal.

Summer signing, Romelu Lukaku has scored in both the matches and the Belgian will be supported by the in-form Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez who had a great game for the Albiceleste against Mexico. Promising midfielder Stefano Sensi will start alongside Marcelo Brozovic to provide the stability in midfield while Antonio Candreva will manage the right flank and look to drill in those crosses for Lukaku and Martinez.

Conte's iconic 3-5-2 formation will again be in place with Milan Skriniar spearheading the backline in Diego Godin's absence.

Udinese-

Igor Tudor generally likes to play a three-man back-line and hence a battle of 3-5-2 formations can be at display when both these teams lock horns.

This Udinese side is full of youngsters like midfielder Rolando Mandragora and Seko Fofana. The duo will add creativity and provide steel in the heart of the midfield. However, Rodrigo De Paul and his compatriot Ignacio Pussetto will be crucial in creating chances against Inter, with Kevin Lasagna leading the lines.

It will be difficult for the White and Blacks to churn out a result against free-flowing Internazionale. If Igor Tudor's men can maintain their shape and take their chances in the game, then we are up for a feisty clash.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Milan:

Handanovic, Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio, Asamoah, Sensi, Brozovic, Vecino, Candreva, Lukaku, Martinez.

Udinese:

Musso, Becao, Troost-Ekong, Samir, Larsen, Mandragora, Jajalo, Fofana, De Paul, Lasagna, Nestorovski.