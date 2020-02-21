Leicester City v Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd Feb 2020

Manchester City v Leicester City FC - Premier League

Leicester City and Manchester City prepare to lock horns, as two teams from the chasing pack look to pip one another to finish higher in the Premier League standings at the end of the season.

Leicester City v Manchester City Preview

Manchester City take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, as they aim to finish their domestic season strongly. The Cityzens were slapped with a two-year European ban earlier this week, a decision that came as a shock to the footballing fraternity and will be aiming to set things right before the conclusion of the current season.

The Foxes, on the other hand, are sitting pretty in third place and look well set to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, as Brendan Rodgers and co have been one of the overachievers of the season.

Leicester City v Manchester City Head to Head

The Foxes have lost 5 of their last 6 games against Manchester City, with their only victory coming in the corresponding fixture last season.

6 of the last 10 games involving Leicester City in all competitions have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game, as is the case with Manchester City.

Only Liverpool (18) have tallied more points in their last 6 league encounters than Manchester City (11). Additionally, only the Reds have picked up more points in their travels (37) than Pep Guardiola's side this season (25).

Only Liverpool (15) and Sheffield United (24) have conceded fewer league goals this season than Leicester City (26).

Manchester City have lost four of their last 13 (W8 D1), Premier League, away games, which is as many as they lost in their last two league campaigns combined (W30 D4 L4).

The Cityzens have lost two of their last three visits to the King Power Stadium, having lost none of their 5 visits to the venue prior to that.

Leicester City v Manchester City Prediction

While Leicester City have exceeded expectations this season, Manchester City are still the defending champions and head into the game as the favourites, having lost just once in their last 6 league encounters. Both sides are expected to go toe to toe and the game promises to be an exciting contest, with the Cityzens emerging victories in a goal-laden contest.

Leicester City v Manchester City Betting Tips

The game features two of the Premier League's top scorers this season, as Jamie Vardy (17) and Sergio Aguero (16) look set to lead the line for their respective sides to devastating effect. Aside from the race for second spot, as both sides are separated by just 4 points currently, the race for the Premier League Golden Boot could also take a dramatic twist this week based on the result.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over