Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool Parade To Celebrate Winning UEFA Champions League

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool came close to realizing their potential in the 2017/18 season, when they reached the finals of UEFA Champions League. A year later, they finally won their sixth UCL title. However, Klopp knows that his job is far from over, since he is yet to win the Premier League.

The Reds came agonizingly close last year, but that is a thing of history and the Merseyside-club are not willing to leave any stone unturned this year. They have won all the four games they have played so far, and have scored 12 goals in total.

Newcastle United v Watford FC - Premier League

On Saturday (September 14), they will take on Newcastle United. Steve Bruce’s men had a horrific start to their campaign, losing against Arsenal and Norwich City. But things turned unexpectedly for them and they picked up four points in their next two games, including a shock victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Liverpool last met Newcastle United in May, the match did not turn out to be a one-way traffic. The Magpies showed great character, but eventually ended up losing 3-2. Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon scored for the hosts, while Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi scored for the vicitors.

Favourites - Liverpool

Though Steve Bruce’s side is brimming with confidence, stopping Liverpool is a task only very few sides can think of achieving.

Hence, a Liverpool victory is the likeliest outcome of the match. A win for Klopp’s men is trading at 1.17 on Bigpesa, whereas a Newcastle United victory is trading at 18. A draw is trading at 8.2.

Goal gods expected to bless good fortune upon Anfield

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Barring the match against Norwich City, Newcastle United’s defence has done a fairly decent job thus far. But the highly venomous trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane knows no barriers. All three of them are in good run of form, and fans can expect some goals at Anfield.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.35. However, trading at 2.36, the goal range of 4-6 is in very close proximity. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.6, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.25.

Liverpool front three likely to score

Such is the effectiveness of Liverpool’s front three, that all of them are extremely likely to score in every match they play. Salah is the likeliest goal-scorer of the three. A goal from the Egyptian king is trading at 1.85. Goals from Firmino and Mane are trading at 2.16 and 2.08 respectively.

