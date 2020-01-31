Liverpool v Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League

As league leaders Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League, the Saints will have to play out of their skin despite their recent form, as the Reds have been simply irresistible recently. Jurgen Klopp's side are 19 points clear at the top of the table and their coronation is a matter of when as opposed to if, as their stunning start to the season has led to one of the most one sides title races in Premier League history.

Liverpool v Southampton Preview

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield with the hope of continuing their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign. Aside from the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October, the Reds have won each of their 23 league encounters, which represents the greatest start to a league season in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

Southampton, on the other hand, have undergone a renaissance in recent weeks and have sensationally climbed to the top half of the Premier League standings, as they find themselves in 9th place, a point above Arsenal.

Liverpool v Southampton Head to Head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 52 Premier League games at Anfield and have scored at least once in each of their last 27 home games, which represents their best scoring streak in the legendary venue since 1969.

The Reds are one victory away from equalling Manchester City's record of 20 successive home victories in the Premier League, a feat they achieved between March 2011 and March 2012. The longest such run in English football history belongs to the Reds themselves, as they recorded 21 victories between January and December 1972.

Southampton have won just 3 of their last 20 top-flight encounters against Liverpool. Additionally, the Saints have won just 4 of their last 40 visits to Merseyside (D11 L25), winning none of their last 11 encounters against Liverpool and Everton (D4 L70).

Liverpool have won each 12 of their Premier League home games, scoring 31 and conceding just 9. The Reds have by far the best home and away record in England this season and have conceded at least 8 fewer goals (15) than any other side in the division.

Only 3 of the last 10 games involving Liverpool have yielded more than 2.5 goals. In that period, the Reds have registered 7 clean sheets across all competitions, a staggering return that proves their defensive solidity.

Liverpool v Southampton Prediction

Despite Southampton's upturn of fortunes under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Liverpool are expected to register a victory as they look unstoppable, to say the least. Southampton will not be pushovers but its hard to see them going toe to toe with the reigning European champions at their home turf, with the Reds coming on the back of a routine 2-0 victory against West Ham midweek.

There will be some tired legs in the home camp due to their midweek engagements but Klopp's side are expected to pick up 3 points regardless, as it's been that kind of a season for them.

Liverpool v Southampton Betting Tips

Sadio Mane is not fit to feature against his former side as the Senegalese international is out with a muscle problem. In the 27-year-old's absence, the onus is on Mohamed Salah to deliver the goods and the Egyptian has been in good form recently, as he registered a goal and an assist against West Ham midweek.

Danny Ings has been one of the most potent strikers in the country this season but the Reds have recorded 6 clean sheets in their last 7 Premier League games. The Englishman could haunt his former club as Southampton have been impressive in their travels this season but it remains likely that Klopp's side will record another clean sheet.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool win

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

