Liverpool v Southampton preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Liverpool take on Southampton in the Premier League

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in the Premier League as they aim to take another step towards their coronation in May. Jurgen Klopp's side look like champions-elect in January and opened up a staggering 19 point cushion over Manchester City in second place, as they look to win their first league title in 20 years.

Southampton, on the other hand, have undergone a stunning renaissance since their 9-0 demolition against Leicester City and their run of stellar results has seen them transform from relegation strugglers to a side in the top half of the Premier League. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are currently 9th in the league standings and will aim to upset the Reds to consolidate their status in the top flight.

Liverpool v Southampton Head to Head

Several members of the current Liverpool squad have plied their trades with both sides, while Klopp and Hasenhuttl go way back, as the pair took their coaching badges together and reached the Premier League via the Bundesliga.

The Reds have scored at least 2 goals in each of the last 5 meetings between the two sides, registering 5 victories and conceding just 2 goals in that period. In 111 competitive meetings between Liverpool and Southampton, the Reds have registered 56 victories and 25 of those games have ended in draws.

Southampton form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool v Southampton Team News

Liverpool will once again be without the services of Sadio Mane, who is out with a minor muscle strain. Divock Origi deputized for the Senegalese international in Liverpool's previous league encounter against West Ham and the Belgian is in contention to start, as is the case with new signing Takumi Minamino.

Naby Keita and Fabinho made substitute appearances against the Hammers and the duo could be set to feature from the start, with one of Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson rested for the game. Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner are close to returning to full fitness but it remains unclear at this stage if they'll make the matchday squad, as is the case with Adam Lallana who is reportedly ill.

Injuries: Sadio Mane

Advertisement

Doubtful: James Milner, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri

Suspensions: None

Liverpool v Southampton Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool v Southampton Prediction

Liverpool have not lost a game at Anfield since April 2017 and the Reds have won all their Premier League games at home this season. Although Southampton are one of the most in-form teams in the league currently, Klopp's side are expected to register another victory in front of their own fans. The Saints won't be pushovers but Liverpool have been unstoppable this season and will take some stopping.

Prediction - Liverpool 2-0 Southampton