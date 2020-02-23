Liverpool v West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th Feb 2020

Liverpool take on West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League

Liverpool return to Anfield after successive away trips across two competitions, as they host strugglers West Ham in the Premier League.

Liverpool v West Ham United Preview

West Ham travel to Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield, as they aim to cause one of the upsets of the season to aid their survival hopes. The Hammers are in the thick of the relegation battle, as they find themselves in 18th position in the league standings. The Reds, on the other hand, look seemingly unstoppable in their pursuit of domestic glory and are currently 22 points clear in the Premier League summit, as they aim to record a victory and inch closer to securing their first league title in 20 years.

West Ham's fortunes haven't changed since Manuel Pellegrini was replaced in the dugout by David Moyes and the London outfit are running out of time to preserve their Premier League status, as the possibility of dropping down to the Champions League looms over the London Stadium.

Liverpool v West Ham United Head to Head

Liverpool (17) are just a win shy of the all-time Premier League record for most successive wins recorded in a single season, a record held by Manchester City for their run of victories between August and December 2017 (18).

No team has conceded fewer league goals (15) this season than Liverpool. The Reds have also won each of their 13 home league games this season, scoring 35 and conceding just 9 in the process.

3 of the last 10 games involving Liverpool have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, 4 of West Ham's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals.

Liverpool have conceded just one league goal since the turn of the year and have kept six clean sheets in their last seven league encounters, having also registered more league clean sheets than any other side this season (12).

West Ham have won just one of their last 43 away league games against Liverpool. The Hammers have also won just 2 of their last 41 away league games against sides starting the day top of the table (D8 L31).

Liverpool v West Han United Prediction

Liverpool are the league's runaway leaders and its hard to see the visitors posing a threat against the champions-elect. West Ham are in desperate needs of points to stay in the top-flight but their wait for a first league victory since New Year's Day is set to continue, with Jurgen Klopp's side expected to record a routine victory.

Fancy the Reds to score more than once and register another clean sheet on their way to another comfortable victory.

Liverpool v West Ham United Betting Tips

With Jordan Henderson out for a minimum of three weeks with a hamstring injury, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are in contention for a place in the starting XI, as the duo look to make an impact in the absence of their skipper.

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2/5 goals: Over