Manchester City vs Everton - Predicted lineups and betting tips - Premier League 2019/20

After a shock defeat at Carrow Road against Norwich City, Manchester City came back in some style. While most would’ve expected Manchester City to win against Watford at home, not many would’ve expected them to win 8-0 and it could’ve been even more brutal as they missed some easy chances.

Manchester City are currently five points behind leaders Liverpool and they will know that they cannot afford to drop points anytime soon. Liverpool are having all the momentum with them and City are under pressure to ensure that the five-point difference does not get any bigger. City will be heading into this weekend’s game with confidence and will be hoping to build on their mammoth victory. Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling are in top form and Sergio Aguero is leading the race for the golden boot.

They will be taking on a struggling Everton side that has lost their last two league games and Marco Silva is under pressure to turn around fortunes at Merseyside. Everton have spent a lot of money under Farhad Moshiri since he became the majority stakeholder a few years back but they have not shown any dramatic improvements.

One could argue even the likes of Leicester and West Ham have overtaken them despite not spending as much money as Everton. Everton are under pressure to turn this bad run of form around and City is not ideally a side you would want to face when you are low on confidence. But Everton have a good record at Goodison Park and will be hoping to put up a strong performance in front of their fans.

Expected City XI - Ederson, Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Alexander Zinchenko, Rodrigo, D. Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero

Expected Everton XI - Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Morgan Schneiderlin, Fabian Delph, Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean

More than 2.5 goals and City win

Manchester City are one of the highest-scoring teams the league has ever seen. They are so dominant and goal scoring has never been a big issue for them. However, their defence has looked iffy at times this season and Everton could score as well. At odds of 1.76, it seems like a good punt to take.

Both teams to score

While one expects City to definitely score, Everton have got some exciting talents like Kean, Richarlison, and Iwobi amongst others and they too could muster a goal. With odds at 1.86, it will not be a surprise to see both of them score at all.

Anytime goalscorer - Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling

Both these players are in brilliant form and have started off the season in the same way they ended the last one. Both will be keen to make sure they do their best to catch up to Liverpool, so it will be a safe bet at odds of 1.93 and 2.18, respectively.

