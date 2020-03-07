Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th March 2020

Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial

In what is set to be one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United prepare for a visit from defending champions and cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

The home side of Sunday's spectacle event have had a string of successful results against the best sides in the league under Solskjaer, but it is the relatively smaller teams that have always gotten the better of his men. That is the reason that despite wins against the likes of Chelsea (twice), Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and their opponents for the evening, Manchester City, they still sit sixth with 42 points from their 28 games.

However, the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has seemingly galvanised the midfield, coinciding with Fred's fine form and Scott McTominay's return.

The away side, however, have had a particularly disappointing season so far, currently lagging 22 points behind champions-elect Liverpool. Their focus could potentially be on their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie at home to Real Madrid and defend their one-goal deficit. The Cityzens have accumulated 57 points in their 28 games this season but have lost more games this season than in either of Pep Guardiola's last two seasons.

They come into this fixture on the back of three wins in their last five league games, losing away to Spurs and drawing with Crystal Palace at home.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head to Head

In their last five league meetings, Manchester City have won three games while United have won two. Only one of those games have seen less than 2.5 goals scored. City have also won the last three Premier League games at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have the fourth-best home record in the Premier League this season and have lost just two league games at Old Trafford. The Cityzens have the second-best away record in the league, having won nine of their 14 away games so far.

City have scored 68 goals this season, which is the most in the top-flight, two more than leaders Liverpool and 26 more than their cross-town rivals.

In their last five league games, United have won two, drawn two and lost one, keeping three clean sheets in this period. City, on the other hand, have one three of their last five with a loss and a draw, managing three shut-outs.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

Despite United's newfound scoring touch since the winter transfer window arrivals, Solskjaer's side are set for an incredible test of their top-four credentials and a win against Guardiola's side would go a long way in determining their final league standing. That being said, however, City have taken an evident liking to Old Trafford and have beaten their upcoming hosts three times in a row at their beloved stadium.

Throw in the fact that City are the highest scorers in the league and that United, who are up to an extent reliant upon individuals in attack, are without the services of the talismanic Marcus Rashford, who was on the scoresheet the last time these sides met. United have shown their grit and counter-attacking prowess which in theory should be even greater with the new arrivals, but Manchester City still enter the fixture as favourites to seal three points. Whether Solskjaer's men could conjure a draw or possibly, even more, will be interesting to see.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Despite both sides keeping clean sheets in numbers in recent times, it is unlikely that either team keeps one in this fixture of such illustrious history and emotion. Expect it to be a high-scoring encounter at Old Trafford and given that all of Guardiola's attacker's bar Leroy Sane are available, expect a blockbuster attacking display from the away side.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes