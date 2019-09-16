Napoli vs Liverpool Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Liverpool v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool return to the same place where perhaps their season changed for good, last year. Liverpool faced Napoli at the Sau Paulo and lost 1-0, and while the scoreline does not look that bad, it does not tell us the complete story of the game and how it panned out.

Napoli utterly dominated Liverpool throughout the game and if anything, they deserved to win by an even more convincing manner than just a scoreline of 1-0.

Meanwhile, that performance probably triggered a change in Liverpool’s season as a whole and as history will remember, they ended up lifting the Champions League and also ran Manchester City close to the Premier League till the final day of the league season, only to fall short by just a point.

This time around, this being the first game of the group stage, it probably is a good thing that the two biggest teams of the group are facing each other to ensure that the intensity of the game does not drop at all.

Liverpool have started the season in the same way that they left off and will head into the game, full of confidence and also hoping to defend their European crown.

Napoli, on the other hand, have started the season off in dramatic fashion to say the least. Their first game was a thriller against Fiorentina where they triumphed 4-3 but in the big game against Juventus, they were on the wrong side of a 4-3 scoreline where a late and unfortunate Kalidou Koulibaly own goal meant that they suffered the first defeat of the season.

Last season, Napoli were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages with a loss to Liverpool at Anfield in a tight game where a magnificent save from Alisson in the late moments of the game ensured that the English side progressed and Napoli had to drop down to the Europa League.

This time around, Alisson is still recovering from his calf injury which he suffered in the opening game of the season and in his absence, Adrian will continue to deputize for the Brazilian. Two teams known for their renowned attacking prowess will be eager to get off to a positive start to their respective Champions League campaigns and one can hope for a proper game between two very good sides.

Here are some of the betting odds

Both teams to score

In a game between the two sides and two managers who are known for their attacking exploits, it will be surprising not to see both sides managing to get on the scoresheet. At odds of 1.54, it is a pretty decent bet to make at the start of the campaign, where the games are not too cagey.

Over 2.5 goals

Both sides have started the season in fine goalscoring form and there is no reason why that cannot continue. It will be an intense atmosphere at the Sau Paulo stadium but both sides will be eager to make their mark and at 1.64, it is probably a smart bet to make.

Double chance and both teams to score -

With Liverpool win/draw being offered at 2.16 and Liverpool/Napoli win being offered at 2.38 as a double chance bet, it indeed will be a smart option to take a punt at either of these odds.

