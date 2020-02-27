Newcastle United v Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th Feb 2020

Newcastle United host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend

Newcastle United host Burnley at St. James' Park as they aim to climb the Premier League table with a victory.

Newcastle United v Burnley Preview

Burnley travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United in what promises to be an intriguing battle between two sides sitting comfortably midtable in the league standings. While Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations since replacing Rafa Benitez in the summer, the Magpies have struggled for form and consistency in recent weeks and will look to record a morale-boosting victory against Burnley, who could move to the top half of the league standings with a positive result.

Newcastle United v Burnley Head to Head

Newcastle United haven't lost a home league game against Burnley since April 1976, with three wins and draws apiece in that period.

4 of the last 10 games involving Newcastle United have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. In that period, 7 of Burnley's game have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored.

No team has scored fewer league goals this season than Newcastle United (24). Additionally, the Magpies have failed to score a league goal in over 270 minutes of football, since Florian Lejuene's stoppage-time equalizer against Everton in a 2-2 draw in January.

Newcastle United are the only side in the top flight to have scored as many home league goals as they've conceded (12). Only Liverpool (0), Manchester City (2) and Manchester United (2) have lost fewer home league games this season than the Magpies.

Newcastle are winless in their last 4 PL games. In that period, Burnley have won three of their four league games, drawing the other one.

Newcastle United v Burnley Prediction

In what is expected to be a cagey affair between two sides who have blown hot and cold this season, Burnley head into the game as favourites owing to their recent run of form. The Magpies, however, have been hard to beat at St. James' Park this season and should hold their own in front of their own fans, as Sean Dyche's side look to record another victory to make in 4 wins in their last 5 league games.

A draw is the most likely result, with both sides putting the ball into the back of the net.

Newcastle United v Burnley Betting Tips

Only Liverpool (12) have kept more league clean sheets this season than Burnley (10), indicating that the Clarets could be hard to break down, with England international goalkeeper Nick Pope is good form this season.

With Matej Vydra in a rich vein of form in Chris Wood's absence, it remains to be seen if the towering striker returns to the starting XI, after fully recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under 2.5