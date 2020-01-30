Newcastle United v Norwich City Prediction and Bettings Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Norwich's talisman Teemu Pukki scored a hattrick in the reverse fixture

As Newcastle United take on Norwich City at St James' Park, the home side will look to overcome injuries and a torrid run of form to steer clear from the relegation zone, with their opponents increasingly resigned to facing the drop at the end of the season. Norwich are the Premier League bottom side and despite playing an eye-catching brand of football, the Canaries have failed to rack up the points and look set to return to the championship after a solitary season in the top-flight unless they experience a dramatic change of fortunes.

Newcastle United v Norwich City Preview

Norwich City travel to Tyneside to take on Newcastle United, as they aim to string together a run of wins in a last-ditch attempt to avoid relegation at the end of the season. With 17 points from 24 games, Daniel Farke's side find themselves 6 points clear of the drop zone and face an uphill battle to climb the table in the coming weeks, as they've struggled to produce the goods consistently.

While Steve Bruce has exceeded expectations since replacing Rafa Benitez in the hot seat at St James' Park, the Magpies have themselves struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season and will look to return to winning ways with a positive result against a side rooted to the bottom of the league standings.

Newcastle United v Norwich City Head to Head

Norwich City have the worst away record in the Premier League this season, with just 1 win and 5 points in 11 games in their travels this season. On the other hand, Newcastle have been solid at home this time around and their tally of 19 points in 12 games (5W 4D 3L) represents the league's 7th best home record.

Since their 2-0 triumph against Everton, which was their last Premier League victory this season, Norwich have failed to keep a clean sheet in the 12 games that have followed in all competitions.

6 of the last 10 games involving Norwich City have seen over 2.5 goals being scored. In that same period, 5 games involving Newcastle United have yielded over 2.5 goals.

The Canaries have registered fewer wins (4) and conceded more goals (47) than any other side in the Premier League this season. After the 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture, Norwich are looking to do the league double over Newcastle for the first time ever.

Newcastle have won 7 of their last 8 league outings against Norwich and 28 goals have been scored in the last 5 meetings between the sides.

Newcastle United v Norwich City Prediction

While both sides have struggled recently, with just 1 victory apiece in their last 5 Premier League encounters, Norwich have been dismal away from home this season and it's hard to see them leaving St James' Park with 3 points. Both sides are injury hit currently and judging by the state of their depleted squads and recent form, a draw is the most likely outcome, with both sides scoring.

Only Bournemouth (23) and Watford (21) have scored fewer league goals than Norwich and Newcastle this season (24 each), shedding further light on the fact that both sides have struggled in front of goal despite the fixture being goal-laden in recent seasons.

Newcastle United v Norwich City Betting Tips

Over the years, goals have been a regular feature of this fixture and that could be the case once again, despite the two sides misfiring recently. Teemu Pukki scored a hattrick in the reverse fixture and the onus will be on the Finnish international once again to deliver the goods for his side.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Teemu Pukki to score anytime: Yes