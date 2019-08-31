Newcastle United vs Watford FC Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Both Newcastle United and Watford FC were on the same page until last week. Prior to last weekend’s fixtures, both the sides had lost their opening two games and were reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Newcastle United fans were already aggravated at the signing of Steve Bruce as their manager, and if that was not enough, Bruce’s side lost the first two games to add to the fans’ anger. However, things took an unexpected turn when the Magpies stunned Tottenham Hotspur in their own backyard. A goal from Joelinton earned Newcastle United their first points of the season.

On the other hand, Watford are yet to open their account on the points table. They realized their worst nightmare when they were handed a 3-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion. While Everton beat them 1-0 in their next game, West Ham United inflicted a 3-1 defeat on them last week.

Last Meeting between the sides

Things were quite neck and neck when Watford last faced Newcastle United in December, last year. A Salomon Rondon goal earned the then Rafa Benitez’s side the lead, but a late equalizer from Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford a point. Earlier that year, an Ayoze Perez goal earned Newcastle United a 1-0 victory.

Newcastle United are likely to edge past their opponents

Though Newcastle United have form on their side, there is not much separating the two teams at the moment. Javi Gracia’s team is going through a very torrid time, whereas the Magpies are yet not convinced that Steve Bruce is the right man for the job.

Hence, the hosts are favourites to win the game, but not by much. A Newcastle United victory is trading at 2.55 at Bigpesa, whereas a Watford FC victory is trading at 2.95. A draw, on the other hand, is trading at 3.3.

Shaky defence might let in goals

Both Newcastle United and Watford FC have had trouble scoring goals so far in the competition. While the former have scored 2 goals, the latter managed only 1. However, the defence of Watford has been extremely shaky, and has conceded 7 goals in 3 games.

Trading at 2.01, the 2-3 goal range is the most popular. 0-1 goals is trading at 3.25. Over 2 goals is trading at 1.55, whereas under 2 goals is trading at 2.35.

Two frontmen are expected to deliver

Andre Gray has been one of the few Watford players who can hold his head high. He has netted Watford’s only goal so far, and is the likeliest source of goal in this match. A goal from the Englishman is trading at 3.4. Not much behind him at 3.45 is a goal from Newcastle United’s frontman Joelinton, who netted the winner last week. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.