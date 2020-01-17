Norwich vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

shekhar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City - Premier League

As two of the bottom clubs in the top flight prepare to go head to head, the game between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth is one of the standout fixtures of the weekend, as the two sides scramble for Premier League safety.

Norwich City v Bournemouth Preview

Norwich City host AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road as they aim to move away from the foot of the Premier League standings. Bournemouth, on the other hand, find themselves in 19th place after a torrid run of form and will aim to register a rare victory in their travels this season, as this relegation six-pointer could produce its fair share of drama and goals.

Norwich were promoted to the top flight only last summer, hence their fans would have been very disappointed with the results till now, as they head into the second half of the campaign completely entrenched in the relegation battle along with their opponents on Saturday, Bournemouth.

Norwich City v Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The last 10 encounters between Norwich and Bournemouth have resulted in three wins each for both the teams, while 4 matches have ended in a draw.

The reverse fixture this season saw these two teams play out a drab 0-0 draw, however, all four matches before that draw saw over 2.5 goals being scored.

Norwich have just one win out of their last 17 Premier League games, a win that came against Everton back in November.

Out of the last 5 away matches that Bournemouth have played in the Premier League, they have managed to win just one but what will worry them even more is the fact that they did not manage to get on the scoresheet in three of those five encounters.

Norwich City v Bournemouth Prediction

Norwich have the worst home record in the Premier League this season, having won just two of their 11 matches so far. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have lost three consecutive matches in the league and will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take the field at Carrow Road.

The last home victory that Norwich had this season came way back in September and have been on a downward spiral since then. This fixture will be a tight affair and the result could have a massive impact on the relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Norwich City v Bournemouth Bettings Tips

Norwich have conceded the highest number of goals by far this season, while Bournemouth haven’t been much better. We expect the attacking line of both the teams to be licking their chops as they play two of the worst defensive units. What’s more interesting is that except for a match in 2000, all the matches between these two teams in the last two decades at this ground has seen goals from both sides. A victory for either manager will do them a world of good, especially Bournemouth who have a chance to exit the bottom three if they manage to secure all three points.

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich or Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - Yes

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Goals: Under/Over 2.5 - Over

Follow Sportskeeda's LIVE transfer blog with all the latest updates and rumours