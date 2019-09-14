Norwich vs Manchester City- Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Teemu Pukki is Presented with the Premier League Player of the Month Award for August

Norwich City are going to take on Manchester City at the Carrow Road on Saturday. Norwich City are going to face another top English side this game-week, having already faced Liverpool and Chelsea. It was not the ideal start to the campaign for Norwich City, though they have done well for themselves so far. They will certainly be very happy to snatch at least one point from this contest.

On the other hand, Manchester City are coming into this game with 3 wins and 1 draw in the Premier League so far. They were looking in great form ahead of the International break. Now, Pep Guardiola's men will be desperate to win the match against Norwich City to keep pressure on the league leaders Liverpool FC.

BigPesa suggests that the visitors are the clear favourites to win this tie, with odds in their favour at 1.16.

Norwich City:

The manager of Norwich, Daniel Farke, has several injury problems to deal with. At the back, Tim Klose and Christoph Zimmermann will be unavailable for this match. The pairing of Grant Hanley and Ben Godfrey will play as the centre-back pair for Norwich City. Ibrahim Amadou will play as the defensive midfielder in place of injured Tom Trybull.

Daniel Farke will probably opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Two defensive pivots will constantly help the other defenders to stop the attacking threats of Manchester City. Teemu Pukki has been adjudged as the best player of Premier League in August. He will be hoping to maintain his goal-scoring form against Manchester City, with the odds of him scoring is trading at 3.2 on Bigpesa.

Team News:

Manchester City:

The biggest injury concern for Pep Guardiola will be that of defender Aymeric Laporte. The Frenchman has been ruled out for this match, after picking up an injury in the previous match against Brighton. The pair of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones will be there in central defence on Saturday, for their trip to Carrow Road.

Ilkay Gundogan is also ruled out of this encounter after picking up an injury during the International break. Benjamin Mendy is back at training and could well be on the bench against Norwich City. Pep Guardiola will play with his usual 4-3-3 formation against Norwich City. Some rotations in the starting eleven of Manchester City might take place because of the Champions League match in the upcoming week.

The odds of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling scoring on BigPesa are 1.63, 1.72 and 1.73 respectively. However, the Brazilian may not start the match and could come on as a second half sub, something that Pep has been regularly doing over the years.

Predicted Starting Lineup:

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Amadou, Leitner, Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell, Pukki

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling