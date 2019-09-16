Olympique Lyonnais vs Zenit Saint Petersburg - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 16 Sep 2019, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everton FC v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League

Among all the groups, Group G of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League is perhaps the most interesting one. The group does not feature any known title-contender, but all fours teams have a great opportunity of making it to the round of 16.

Olympique Lyonnais made it to the round of 16 last year, while Zenit Saint Petersburg failed to qualify for the tournament. However, they have got their opportunity this season and will kick start the campaign with a match against Lyon on Tuesday (September 17).

Lyon is currently 7th in Ligue 1, having won two games, drawn as many while losing against Montpellier. Zenit is the table-toppers of the Russian Premier League, with 20 points from 9 games.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in November 2015, for the Group H game of UEFA Champions League 2015/16. Visitors Zenit inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Lyon, courtesy a brace from Artem Dzyuba.

Lyon favourites to start with a victory

Things have changed a lot since 2015. Lyon has improved a lot, while the same cannot be said about Zenit. Last season, Lyon played the round of 16 of Champions League, Zenit was knocked out of the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Hence, an Olympique Lyonnais victory is trading at 1.64 on Bigpesa. A Zenit Saint Petersburg victory is trading at 4.8, whereas a draw is trading at 3.55.

A case of good attack vs good defence

Advertisement

Though Lyon love to play attacking football, having scored 12 goals in just five Ligue 1 games so far, Zenit has got a good defence. The Lions have conceded only four times in this season’s Russian Premier League.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how things pan out at Groupama Stadium. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.91. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 1.9, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.74.

Two MDs expected to get goals

Out of the 12 goals, Lyon has scored so far, five have been scored by Moussa Dembele, while Memphis Depay has chipped in with four goals. Hence, they are the likeliest goal-scorers of the game. A goal from the former is trading at 1.67, whereas a goal from the latter is trading at 1.86.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.