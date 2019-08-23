Parma vs Juventus Preview and Betting Tips – Lega Serie A 2019/2020

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

On Saturday, Serie A Champions Juventus will begin their defense of the Serie A title with an encounter against Parma. Needless to say, it is Juventus who are considered favourites to win the title again, nevertheless it would be interesting to see how they shape up under the management of Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile, 2018-19 was Parma's first season in the Italian top flight after suffering bankruptcy in 2015. The historic club did well to prolong their stay in the league by avoiding relegation last season. But at the same time, they would want to improve on their 14th place finish in the league standings this year.

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

During the summer, Juventus parted ways with Massimiliano Allegri and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri, who comes with the promise of attacking football. The Turin giants also signed the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey which makes them even stronger contenders to win the Serie A title this season.

It is important for both the teams to get off to a good start as it can set the tone for the season. Hence, it goes without saying that the upcoming encounter between Parma and Juventus promises to be an exciting contest.

Last meeting between Parma and Juventus

The last meeting between the two clubs was a classic which saw six goals. Thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus raced to a 3-0 lead with less than thirty minutes left on the clock.

And then, the impossible happened as Gervinho inspired Parma to an incredible comeback, and Parma managed to level the scoresheet.

Juventus favourites to collect three points

According to BigPesa, Juventus are the clear favourites to win the match, as the odds for a win for defending champions are trading at 1.30. The defending champions seem to be too strong so it is not a surprise that odds for a draw and a Parma win are higher, as they are trading at 4.7 and 8.3 respectively. Hence, it can be inferred that betting for anything other than Juventus’ victory can be a big mistake.

Goal-fest expected

The last meeting between the two clubs yielded six goals so it makes sense to expect this to be a high-scoring game. This is the reason that odds for at least one goal is just 1.03, which might not encourage many to place a bet. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

It gets more interesting as the number of goals increases - the odds for three or more goals is 1.67. Considering the previous encounters between the two clubs, placing a bet on more than three goals can be a good move.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be among goals

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top-scorer of Juventus in his first season at the club. The Portuguese legend is expected to hit higher numbers this season, under Sarri's management.

The Portuguese star is most likely to score a goal, as odds of him scoring are trading at 1.51. Placing a bet on Gervinho, who scored twice in the last match between the two clubs can also be a smart move as the odds of 3.1 for him is quite encouraging.

