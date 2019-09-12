Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid Match- Preview and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Valencia CF v Real Sociedad de Futbol - La Liga

Real Sociedad were going through a bad phase before the International break. After sharing points with Valencia in the opening fixture, they got all three points against RCD Mallorca, with a lone goal by Martin Odegaard. However, in the Basque Derby, they were beaten 2-0 by Athletic Bilbao. After three matches, Real Sociedad are on the 13th position in the League table with just 4 points.

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar SAD - La Liga

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are in red hot form this season. They have won three matches on the trot to climb to the top of the La Liga table. Diego Simeone's men thrashed Getafe, Leganes and Eibar in their opening three fixtures of the season. Now they will be looking forward to maintain the winning streak against Real Sociedad as well.

Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win this tie, as per BigPesa, with the odds at 2.03.

Last meeting between the two sides

Atletico Madrid were victorious against Real Sociedad in the previous encounter between these two sides by a margin of 2-0. In the last five meetings between these two sides, Atletico Madrid have had the edge in four encounters. However, the contests between these two sides generally do not have more than 2 goals.

Due to this, BigPesa adds that the visitors have the edge in this tie at 2.03. A draw is placed at 3.0, while a win for the home side at 3.7.

An easy win on the cards for Atletico Madrid?

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar SAD - La Liga

Atletico Madrid have looked rock solid so far this season. In the first two encounters, Atletico Madrid were able to keep clean sheets. However, they had to come back against Eibar in the previous match after going 2-0 down. Joao Felix, Vitolo and Thomas Partey scored for the League leaders.

Diego Someone and Co. will hope to register another win against Real Sociedad. On the other hand, Real Sociedad will be happy to take at least one point from this tough encounter. They will be playing at home and will hope to make it count.

According to the odds on BigPesa, 2-3 goals are likely to be scored (1.91). Joao Felix (5.2) and Diego Costa (5.8) are the favourites to score the opening goal of the game. The tie is strongly tilted in favour of the visitors but the home side is perfectly capable of springing up a surprise.