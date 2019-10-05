Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid Match Preview and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 05 Oct 2019, 21:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real Valladolid will host Atletico Madrid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Sunday. Both the teams would want to win this fixture to go into the International break high on confidence.

Real Valladolid have got off to a decent start to the season. They have earned nine points from seven matches to sit on 10th position in the points table, four clear of the dreaded relegation zone.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid needs this win to stay in the title race. Diego Simeone's men won their first three matches, but have dropped seven points from the last four La Liga encounters. After sharing points with their derby rivals Real, Atletico would hope to get back to the winning ways on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men have struggled for goals, and it won't be easy to beat Valladolid in their den. It promises to be an exciting contest, so here is all you need to know about it.

Last meeting between the two clubs

These two teams last met each other in La Liga in February this year. Atletico Madrid won that match by 1-0, courtesy of an own goal by Valladolid defender Joaquin Fernandez. The Madrid based outfit have won each of the last six encounters against their less fancied opponents.

Will it be an easy three points for Atletico?

Atletico Madrid are the heavy favourites going into this encounter. So, it is not a surprise that BigPesa is offering low odds of 1.66 for an Atletico win. The odds for a draw and Valladolid win are placed at 3.25 and 4.8 respectively. Considering Atletico's struggle for goals, a draw can be a good bet.

Low-scoring encounter expected

Advertisement

Diego Simeone is known for his compact setups, so you should not expect a lot of goals. The odds of more than 2.5 goals (2.13) is higher than less than 2.5 goals(1.54) as chances of goals are less. Atletico mostly have a compact defence away from home, so placing a bet on less than 1.5 goals (2.6) can be a good move.

Alvaro Morata likely to score

Alvaro Morata is the likeliest goal scorer as odds of him scoring are placed at a low figure of 1.97. The teenage prodigy Joao Felix, who scored in the mid-week Champions League clash is also likely to be on the scoresheet (2.34).

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.