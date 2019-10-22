Red Bull Salzburg vs Napoli – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 22 Oct 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans got to witness enthralling 180 minutes of football when Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg last met in the knockout stages of UEFA Europa League, earlier this year. Something of that sort is expected to repeat on Wednesday (23 October), as the two sides will clash again.

Liverpool FC v RB Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Carlo Ancelloti’s men got the better of the defending champions Liverpool in the very first game, but could not beat KRC Genk. They have had issues with their consistency in Serie A as well. But when at their best, Napoli is an unstoppable beast.

Their opponents, Red Bull Salzburg are going through a very fruitful phase. Still unbeaten in the Bundesliga, Salzburg began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 6-2 victory against KRC Genk. They even held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw till the 69th minute, when Mohamed Salah struck the winner.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Red Bull Salzburg

Austrian goalkeeper Cican Stankovic is expected to be under the bar against Napoli on Wednesday. Salzburg have been great going forward, but they have got issues in defence. A clean sheet from Stankovic is trading at 4.7 on Bigpesa.

Jesse Marsch is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Jerome Onguene, Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wober and Rasmus Nissen Kristensen.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Enock Mwepu, Zlatko Zunuzovic and Takumi Minamino are expected to be stationed in front of them. Japanese attacker Takumi Minamino is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A goal from Minamino is trading at 2.5.

Hwang Hee-chan and Erling Braut Haland are expected to be two men leading the lines. Haland is in electrifying form at the moment, and is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Norwegian teenager is trading at 1.69.

Advertisement

SSC Napoli v Hellas Verona - Serie A

2. Napoli

Like Salzburg, Napoli too have been good on the attack. However, they have got a better defence compared to their opposition. Youngster Alex Meret is expected to be under the bar against Salzburg. A clean sheet from him is trading at 4.5.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to prefer a 4-4-2 formation. Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kalidou Koulibaly are expected to form the backline.

Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne are expected to control the midfield. Left-winger Lorenzo Insigne is the likeliest goal-scorer amongst these players. A goal from Insigne is trading at 2.06.

Arkadiusz Milik and Dries Mertens are expected to be two men up front. Polish striker Milik is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. Though he hasn’t scored a goal this season, he is expected to be on the scoresheet on Wednesday. A goal from Milik is trading at 1.93.

Predicted lineups:

Red Bull Salzburg – Cican Stankovic, Jerome Onguene, Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wober, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Dominik Szoboszlai, Enock Mwepu, Zlatko Zunuzovic, Takumi Minamino, Hwang Hee-chan, Erling Braut Haland.

Napoli – Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kalidou Koulibaly, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik, Dries Mertens.

Check out the match odds at BigPesa.