Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3 // 17 Sep 2019, 18:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Norwich City v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk have now become like opposite poles of a magnet as they just can’t let go of each other. The English and Ukrainian teams have been placed in the same UEFA Champions League group for the third season in a row.

Pep Guardiola has given the Cityzens everything they wished for, except the trophy they wished for the most. The UEFA Champions League is something he would want to win at any cost this season, and the first hurdle he faces comes in the form of a familiar foe in the form of Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Miners have been excellent in the 2019/20 Ukrainian Premier League so far. They have won each of their seven games, and have scored 23 goals in those matches. However, they will have to raise their level by many notches to stun Manchester City.

Last Meeting between the sides

The last game between Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk is something the moles would want to forget. Guardiola’s team inflicted a 6-0 defeat on the Ukrainian powerhouse. Gabriel Jesus starred in that encounter as he scored a hat-trick.

Manchester City are the obvious favourites

Manchester City has netted nine times in their last two encounters with Shakhtar Donetsk. While Luis Castro’s team has done well in the domestic circuit, Manchester City is a different kettle of fish.

The Cityzens are very obviously the favourites to win. A Manchester City victory is trading at 1.35 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a Shakhtar Donetsk victory is trading at 9.8. A draw is trading at 6. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Goals expected at Metalist Stadium

Advertisement

Both Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk play a very attacking brand of football. The last four encounters between these two sides have resulted in 14 goals, averaging more than three goals per game.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.1. But trading at 2.4, the goal range of 4-6 is not a bad bet either. Over 3 goals are trading at 1.72, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.93.

In-form Aguero likely to score again

Manchester City has scored 16 goals in this season’s Premier League so far, and their Argentine striker Sergio Aguero has scored seven of them. Hence, he is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match as a Sergio Aguero goal is trading at 1.45.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.