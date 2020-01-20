Sheffield United vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st Jan’2020

Sheffield United host Manchester City at Bramall Lane in the Premier League

Sheffield United host Manchester City at Bramall Lane as they aim to continue their stunning start to life in the Premier League. After achieving promotion in the summer, the Blades have been the surprise package of the season and find themselves in 7th position in the league standings currently. Manchester City’s title hopes have disappeared in recent weeks and the Cityzens will look to bounce back after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the weekend.

Sheffield United v Manchester City Preview

Pep Guardiola’s side find themselves a staggering 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand and the defending champions are resigned to losing their domestic crown to the Reds. Sheffield, on the other hand, have been a revelation since achieving promotion and have gone toe to toe with the best sides in the country this season, with notable results against Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the first half of the season.

Sheffield United v Manchester City Head to Head

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 15 games against the reigning English champions in the club’s history, with 3 draws and 11 defeats.

The Blades have the 11th best home record in the Premier League this season. Despite that, only Liverpool (9) have conceded fewer goals in front of their own fans than Chris Wilder’s side (10).

Manchester City are placed second in the home and the away table and have scored more goals (55) than any team in the Premier League this season.

Over 2.5 goals have been scored in 9 of the last 10 games involving Manchester City in all competitions. Incidentally, the Cityzens have kept only 2 clean sheets in that period, with their previous league shutout coming in their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture last month.

Sheffield United v Manchester City Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s side could have too much in their locker for the newly-promoted side and although a close game could be on the cards, with both teams scoring, the Cityzens are expected to return to winning ways in the Premier League. Only 5 teams have scored fewer league goals than Sheffield United (25) this season but the Blades have failed to score in just 5 of their 23 league games so far this season, signalling that their goals have been evenly spread out.

Sheffield United v Manchester City Betting Tips

Despite the 16 point deficit between themselves and league leaders Liverpool, Manchester City are still one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League currently and head into the fixture as the favourites. Only Liverpool (14) have conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than the Blades (22). Sheffield have scored in all but 2 of their 11 home league games this season and are expected to put the ball into the back of the net considering City’s defensive frailties.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5