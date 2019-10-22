SL Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Group G of UEFA Champions League 2019/20 is a very tricky group, as none of the four teams is clear cut favourites to advance to the next round. However, football enthusiasts expect teams like Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica to clear the group stages.

SL Benfica v RB Leipzig: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The former has been decent enough so far to stay in top two. After a draw in their first game against Zenit Saint Petersburg, they registered a comprehensive 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

On Wednesday (October 23), they will be up against SL Benfica. The Portuguese outfit is not going through a great time in the Champions League. They went down fighting in their first game against RB Leipzig, but the fight was missing in their second game against Zenit Saint Petersburg. They will be eager to open their points tally against the French giants.

Last Meeting between the sides

SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais last met in August of last year. In what was a thrilling game of football, Lyon came out victorious. Goals from Martin Terrier, Bertrand Traore and Marcelo helped Lyon register a 3-2 victory.

The current form keeps SL Benfica ahead

Though Lyon is second in the points table and Benfica are fourth, things are very different from what they seem. Benfica has been doing well in the Primeira Liga, and have won six out of their seven games. On the other hand, Lyon is going through a rough phase, as they sit on 17th position in Ligue 1.

Hence, Benfica is expected to be the winners at Estadio da Luz. A win for Benfica is trading at 2.04 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Olympique Lyonnais is trading at 3. A draw is the least likely result as it is trading at 3.35.

Poor defence up against a not-so-good attack

Benfica has been impressive in front of the goal in Primeira Liga, but they have failed to impress in Champions League. On the other hand, Lyon’s attackers have not been out of form, but it is their defence they need to be worried about.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 1.98, while the goal range of 4-5 is trading at 3.25. Over 2.5 goals in the game are trading at 1.61, whereas under 2.5 on Wednesday’s match is trading at 2.

Veteran Seferovic likely to score

Haris Seferovic is SL Benfica’s main source of goals. The Swiss forward has scored one goal in this season’s Champions League so far and has also been on the score-sheet in Premiera Liga twice. He is the likeliest goal-scorer of Wednesday’s match. A goal from Seferovic is trading at 1.87.

