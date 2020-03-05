Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020

Southampton FC

A stuttering Newcastle United are set to make the journey to St Mary's to face Ralf Hassenhuttl's Southampton in the Premier League.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Preview

Southampton have certainly had one of the more surprising seasons in the ongoing Premier League campaign. After initially appearing to be in for a relegation battle, the Saints have turned their season around magnificently, especially after their demoralising 9-0 loss at home to Leicester City. Southampton currently sit 13th in the table with 34 points from their 28 games with two wins in their last five. They are on course for a comfortable mid-table finish, seven points from the relegation scrap at the bottom of the table.

Newcastle United's story so far has been similar in a manner considering that they sit just a spot and two points behind the Saints. Steve Bruce's men have won none of their last five league games, losing two and drawing three of those games. The Magpies have struggled significantly in both attack and defence this season and have relied heavily upon set-pieces and fast breaks to hurt their opposition this season. Both these sides have had contrasting approaches but similar results in the current campaign.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Head to Head

Southampton have beaten their upcoming opponents four times across their last 10 league meetings, however, they are winless against them in their last five. In this period, the Magpies have won three games and the remaining three ended in a draw. Nine of these games have seen over 2.5 goals scored with just one goalless draw in this time frame.

The Saints have the worst home record in the Premier League this season having lost eight, won four and drawn two of their 14 games at St. Mary's. The Magpies, on the other hand, rank 15th for their record away from St. James' Park having lost nine, won three and drawn two of their 14.

Newcastle have failed to score in their last four consecutive Premier League fixture which the longest they've gone goalless in the 21st century. They've scored the lowest number of goals in the top-flight this season and their hosts for the evening have scored 11 goals more, although conceding 10 more than Bruce's men.

Newcastle have conceded seven goals in their last five league outings managing to keep two clean sheets in the process, but scoring just two. Southampton have, meanwhile, have scored six but conceded nine with the same number of clean sheets.

Southampton vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Saints appear to have regained control after facing a relegation threat and the likes of Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg have stepped up to the occasion. Hassenhuttl's turnaround, despite their poor form at this very moment, has been superb and could be looking to register a win against their mid-table rivals. Although a Magpies victory would see them move a point above Southampton, their struggles at the moment could mean another fruitless away trip for Steve Bruce.

The Toon's troops have failed to breach the defences of relegation-threatened teams such as Norwich City and Aston Villa, who have conceded over 50 league goals this season. This is also considering that they are without Andy Carroll (groin), Emil Krafth (ankle), Ciaran Clark (ankle), Jack Colback (knee), Paul Dummett (thigh) and Jetro Willems (knee).

Southampton vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Southampton will be looking to gather some momentum before they play relegation candidates Watford and Norwich in the next couple of weeks either side of Arsenal's visit. Expect Southampton to get a positive result against Newcastle but it might not be a high-scoring affair considering the latter's dismal goalscoring form.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Under

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No