Southampton vs Wolverhampton Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

shekhar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League

Southampton are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League currently but they face a Wolves side that is not only above them in the points table but is also gunning for a place in Europe, as they aim to build on qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europe League in the second half of the season.

Southampton v Wolves Preview

Southampton host Wolves at the St. Mary's Stadium, as they aim to continue their stunning recent resurgence in the league. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have won 4 of their last 5 games in the Premier League, a run of form that has seen them steer away from the relegation zone. Wolves, on the other hand, are once again gunning for one of the European places, as they look to consolidate their position in the English top flight.

Southampton v Wolves Head-to-Head

In the last 10 matches between Southampton and Wolverhampton, the former has managed to win only 3 of those encounters, drawing another three and losing 4, all of which came in a row from November 2008 to December 2018.

In the last 10 matches between these two teams, we have had only one game where the scoreline finished 0-0. Otherwise, five matches have seen over 2.5 goals being scored in them.

In 11 of the Wolves away Premier League matches this season, both teams have scored on eight of those occasions. On the other hand, Southampton have scored at least one goal in 11 of their last 12 Premier League games.

Southampton have the 4th worst home record in the Premier League this season, and one of the main reasons for that is the fact that the Saints have managed to keep just one clean sheet in 11 home matches this season.

Southampton v Wolves Prediction

While Southampton have struggled at home, the same can’t be said about Wolves away form. Out of 11 matches this season, they have managed to win 3 and draw 5, placing on 7th place in the Premier League away table. The season started horribly for Southampton as they were whipped 0-9 by Leicester City in the early stages of the season. Since that defeat, they seem to have turned a corner, not only by avenging the loss against Leicester by defeating them at the King Power Stadium but by also putting in consistent performances against good teams recently.

A win for Wolves in this match could take them at the footstep of the top 4. While a place in the Champions League might be a dream too far, there is a big possibility that they will manage to secure at least a Europa League spot by the end of this season.

Southampton v Wolves Betting Tips

Southampton are coming into this match in top form -- they have won 4 of their last 5 matches with the other game ending in a stalemate. Wolves, on the other hand, have no wins in their last 5 matches, losing 3 and drawing the remaining 2. The encounter will definitely have some goals, given how weak the defences of these two teams have been this season.

Tip 1 - Result: Southampton

Tip 2 - Goals: Over/Under 2.5 - Under

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - No

