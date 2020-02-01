Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd Feb 2020

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend, as the two sides aim to pip one another to reach their respective goals for the season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Preview

As Jose Mourinho's side host defending champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the game promises to be an exciting affair as two top-six sides go head to head. While the Cityzens are resigned to losing the league title to Liverpool, they will be keen to consolidate second spot in the league standings and give a good account of themselves, after drawing the reverse fixture 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold under Mourinho and will look to get a result to kick start their season, with the hope of making a late push for a UEFA Champions League spot. New signing Steven Bergwijn could be set to feature for the home side after swapping the Eredivisie for the Premier League and the Dutchman could be one of the players to watch out for.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Head to Head

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in their last 6 meetings against Manchester City (D2 L4) since their 2-0 victory in October 2016 at White Hart Lane. Conversely, the Cityzens have lost 3 of their last 5 away games against Spurs.

4 of the last 10 games Tottenham have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game. Additionally, a staggering 8 games in that same period involving Manchester City have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored per game.

Spurs have only beaten Everton (25) more times in the Premier League era than they've done so against Manchester City (23).

Manchester City have won their last 5 Premier League away games in North London. Additionally, Spurs have lost 2 of Mourinho's 6 home games, which is as many as they lost in Mauricio Pochettino's last 15 home league games.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Prediction

While Manchester City's title hopes have disappeared in the February sun, Guardiola's side have looked irresistible at times this season and head into the game as overwhelming favourites. Spurs haven't been consistent enough under Mourinho and the Special One has his work cut out for him to get one against the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester City's away form is second only to Liverpool's this season and the Cityzens have scored more league goals in their travels (34) than any other side in the division. Expect a handful of goals, with the away side dominating proceeding and leaving North London with all 3 points.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City Betting Tips

While Manchester City have been fantastic in their travels this season, they've also conceded 15 goals in 12 away games this season and the trend looks set to continue this time around. Spurs could score, but the Cityzens have enough in their locker to overpower and outscore them. The reigning Premier League champions are expected to record yet another victory in North London, making it 6 wins on the bounce in this part of the world.

Harry Kane's absence could compound Spurs' misery, as their talisman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a long-term injury.

Tip 1 - Result: Manchester City

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over 2.5

