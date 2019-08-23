Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle United - Preview: Premier League Football Predictions Today

Two teams with very contrasting starts to their seasons will go head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (August 25), when hosts Tottenham will take on Newcastle United.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Needless to say, hosts Spurs are in high spirits following their 2-2 draw with Manchester City, whereas Newcastle are extremely low in morale.

The Spurs began their season with a 3-1 victory over newcomers Aston Villa. While that was expected, not many predicted Mauricio Pochettino’s men to snatch a point from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Etihad last week.

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

On the other hand, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has already started facing the heat after just two games due to back-to-back defeats.

After losing to Arsenal in their season opener, the Magpies were thrashed 3-1 by newcomers Norwich City. They will hence be desperate to return from London with at least a point.

Last Meeting between the sides

When this fixture was played back in February this year, Spurs emerged as winners but only by a narrow margin. A late goal by Son Heung-Min sealed three points for the North Londoners. Back in August last year, Spurs defeat Newcastle United 2-1, thanks to goals from Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli.

Spurs are the clear-cut favourites

The hosts are the clear-cut winners of the game. A Tottenham Hotspur victory is trading at 1.27 on Bigpesa, whereas a Newcastle United victory is trading at 12. A draw is trading at 6.4.

Both teams likely to score but a goal-fest seems unlikely

Spurs have scored 5 goals in 2 games thus far. The Magpies, on the other hand, have conceded 4 so far. Hence, fans can easily expect some goals in the match. Trading at 2.2, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular. The range of 4-6 goals is trading at 2.6.

Over 3 goals is trading at 1.81, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.93. However, Spurs are expected to be the only source of goals. Both teams to score is trading at 2.12, whereas at least one team to not score is trading at 1.79.

Harry Kane the favourite to score

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Having already netted 2 goals so far, ‘August Blues’ is now a thing of the past for Spurs’ front man Harry Kane. After missing out on the golden boot last year, Kane must be desperate to leave no stone unturned this time to try and claim it for himself this season. He is the likeliest source of goal in the game. A Harry Kane goal is trading at 1.61.

