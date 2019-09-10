USA vs Uruguay - Match Preview and Betting Tips for the International Friendly 2019

The out of form USA side will look to gather some momentum against Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay, as the two face off in a friendly. However, it will be a daunting task for the Stars and the Stripes to get back to winnings ways against the South American side, considering their good run of form.

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter will be without players like Christian Pulisic, Zack Steffen, John Brooks, Alfredo Morales and Sean Johnson. However, with a lot of youngsters coming in, Berhalter will be spoilt for choices. Gyasi Zardes having scored 11 goals this season for Columbus Crew will be a vital cog in attack for Berhalter's men, if they are to salvage anything from the game.

Tabarez, on the other hand, would want a more spirited performance from the Celeste, than their 2-1 win over Costa Rica. Celta Vigo man, Maxi Gomez will continue to lead the lines as Tabarez may look to hand more opportunities to the youngsters in this game.

With that being said, BigPesa states it is their game to lose and the odds are in their favour at 1.94.

Last meeting between the two sides?

Both teams have met six times in the past and hold an even record of two wins each and two draws. Both USA and Uruguay last met each other 17 years ago in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, with the USA winning that match 2-1, courtesy of goals from Tony Sanneh and DaMarcus Beasley.

BigPesa suggests that USA have the odds stacked against them, with regards to a win. An USA victory is placed at 3.85, while a draw is at 3.1. Uruguay leads the odds for winning the tie at 1.94.

Can the USA cause a monumental upset or will Tabarez's men reign supreme?

Berhalter's men recently suffered a 0-3 loss against Mexico and now they will be facing Uruguay with a more depleted squad. Hence experienced players like Tim Ream, along with youngsters like Miles Robinson, Josh Sargent and Gyasi Zardes will look to pull off a miracle against the La Celeste.

On the other hand, Tabarez will again look to field young talents like Federico Valverde, Brian Rodriguez and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield. He may rest the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matias Vecino, whereas goal-scorer from the last game, Giorgian de Arrascaeta will again look to start this game on a high.

Uruguay looks compact in their defence and even without their experienced forwards in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the La Celeste are a force to reckon with. Hence it will be difficult for the US national team to get past their South American rivals without some of their best players.

BigPesa suggests that the game will either end in a 0-1 win for Uruguay or will be a 1-1 draw. The odds for both the results are placed at 6.8. On the other hand, the odds of having 2 goals or more at stacked at 1.39, which means that it could be a high scoring game.