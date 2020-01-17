West Ham United vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

David Moyes and Carlo Ancelotti

As Everton travel to the London Stadium, it is familiar territory for David Moyes who looks to get one over his former side. Two teams with new managers prepare to go head to head in the Premier League and the game promises to be a close encounter, as they look to build on their new dawns and secure a top-half finish at the end of the season.

West Ham United vs Everton Preview

West Ham United host Everton at the London Stadium as they look to consolidate their position in the league standings under David Moyes. On the other hand, the Toffees have steadied the ship since Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment but even the Hammers have shown resurgence under David Moyes, as he welcomes a team that he worked with so closely for so many years, and that really put him on the world football map.

West Ham United vs Everton Head-to-Head

In the last 10 encounters between West Ham United and Everton, the former has emerged victorious on only 3 occasions, 2 matches have ended all square, while 5 matches have been won by the latter.

Out of the last 7 home matches West Ham United have played, they have managed to win only once, draw one and have lost the remaining 5.

What is staggering to see is that West Ham United lie 18th on the Premier League home table, but ironically, Everton are 18th on the league’s away table, having won just 2 away matches this season.

Out of the last 10 matches between these two teams, there have been 5 matches where the number of goals have been more than 2. On only one occasion did the match end in a nil-nil draw and that was back in 2017.

West Ham United vs Everton Prediction

West Ham United’s poor home form will definitely give Everton a reason to be optimistic. However, the Toffees can’t afford to relax one bit, given the fact that they have conceded the third-highest number of goals away from home this season. Both the managers will be desperate for three points in order to stretch the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Goodison Park definitely has brought some relief for the Evertonian fans. The Italian has managed to win 3 games out of 4 and what has been even more impressive is their attacking play. Both Everton’s average shots attempted and average shots on target has gone up ever since Ancelotti's arrival.

West Ham United vs Everton Betting Tips

West Ham United’s poor at home and Everton recent resurgence under Carlo Ancelotti will definitely make the visiting side somewhat of a favourite going into this encounter. Everton have successfully found the back of the net in each of their last 7 Premier League away matches, a stat which will give David Moyes some headache ahead of the match, as he looks to shut out the Toffees in the London Stadium.

Tip 1 - Result - Everton or Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - Yes

Tip 3 - Goals: Over/Under 2.5 - Over

