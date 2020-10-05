Manchester United were dealt one of their heaviest defeats of the Premier League era by Tottenham Hotspur last night when the latter beat the Red Devils 6-1. To make matters worse, the match was played at Manchester United's home, Old Trafford, also known as the Theatre of Dreams.

It became a theatre of nightmare for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. after they saw their early 2nd minute lead getting turned around inside the next 5 minutes thanks to goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son Heung-Min. Anthony Martial getting sent-off in controversial fashion only compounded Manchester United's woes.

Serge Aurier and Harry Kane would also get their name on the scoresheet as Tottenham Hotspur won the game 6-1. When there are games with a lot of goals, a lot of records are usually broken. Obviously, there is a lot for Tottenham Hotspur to be happy about.

Our favourite bit is the part where despite losing 6-1, Manchester United were not the most embarrassed Premier League side in England last night. And that's thanks to their arch-rivals Liverpool who went down 7-2 against Aston Villa who had survived relegation by the skin of their teeth last season.

10 amazing facts from Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

It's the first time ever both Liverpool and Man Utd have conceded 6+ goals on the same day 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1ZWZEc0pXx — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2020

Though Manchester United started energetically, two successive goals from Tottenham Hotspur took a little wind out of their sails. But the game looked evenly poised until Martial was red carded. After that, Manchester United were played out of the park with ease. They did not even show up for a fight.

Harry Kane had more shots (7) and more shots on target (3) than the entire Man Utd team combined (5 & 2).



Son Heung-min created more chances (5) than the entire Man Utd team combined (4).



Complete dominance. pic.twitter.com/erNQWm36xA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

It appears that October has not really been a kind month for the Red Devils. Because take a look at this:

Man Utd's heaviest Premier League defeats:



October 1996: Newcastle 5-0 Man Utd

October 1999: Chelsea 5-0 Man Utd

October 2011: Man Utd 1-6 Man City

October 2020: Man Utd 1-6 Spurs



Why Always October? 👻 pic.twitter.com/HqC84HK2A9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

There was a brief moment for which the camera panned to Jose Mourinho's smug little smile as he sat at the opposition's dugout at Old Trafford, probably pleased from having humbled his former employers. It was a 'He's still got it' moment and a historic one at that.

5 - Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side have equalled the biggest ever margin of victory (6-1) for a manager vs a former club in the @PremierLeague and the biggest since Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool beat Swansea 5-0 in February 2013. Destroyed. pic.twitter.com/v0DDy0sUT0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Harry Kane had a bit of a dull season by his high standards last time around. However, the Tottenham Hotspur frontman seems set to tear the Premier League up once again.

9 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in nine goals in the Premier League this season (three goals and six assists); only Thierry Henry in 2004/05 has had a hand in more in the opening four games of a campaign (10). Flying. #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/3tW6VX3Tmg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Speaking of matters on the same end of the pitch, while Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane asserted their dominance, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire pulled a disasterclass in defending. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to find the ideal defensive partnership and nah, this doesn't cut it.

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly both made an error directly leading to a goal against Spurs, the first time two Man Utd players have done so in the same Premier League game since December 2018.



What is their ideal centre-back partnership? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/IM4TteAfXQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 4, 2020

Not only were Manchester United poor with their decision making, they were also clumsy at the back and could have definitely done with not giving away a silly penalty to Tottenham Hotspur. By the way, that's on Paul Pogba.

3 - Manchester United are the 7th side in Premier League history to concede a penalty in 3+ successive home games and the first since Arsenal in December 2016. Clumsy. pic.twitter.com/bu5fEjuXaj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Oh, and did we tell you that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a taste of the same medicine he administered to Cardiff City right after taking over at Manchester United?

5 - Jose Mourinho is the first manager to face a side he's formerly managed in the @PremierLeague away from home and score five goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Cardiff in Dec 2018 (5-1). Medicine. pic.twitter.com/0eevr2xQ2i — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Old Trafford has really been no fortress of late but the Stretford End would most definitely have not taken kindly to this goalfest and it's not the first time that Tottenham Hotspur have scored a lot of goals in Manchester United's yard.

4 - Tottenham are the first visiting side to score four first half goals in a league game away at Manchester United since Spurs themselves also did so in November 1957 in a 4-3 win. Repeat. #MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/lToOvp7U1E — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bear the brunt of the criticism, this really was no reflection of his abilities. It was the players that let him down. The red card made things worse. But there are some factoids that can tarnish legacies.