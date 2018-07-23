Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Arsenal players whose futures hang in the balance

Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.15K   //    23 Jul 2018, 16:15 IST

With the end of the Arsene Wenger era, Unai Emery has taken over and has a lot of decisions to make.

He has already addressed Arsenal's key deficiencies with some shrewd purchases. With the signing of Lichsteiner, Leno, Torreira and Sokratis, he has addressed Arsenal's defensive troubles.

It looks like he is going to make a couple of signings more but before doing that, he will need to clear shop. To do that, he has to sort out the following players' futures.

1. Petr Cech

Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League
Petr Cech

At 36 years of age, he has been Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper for the last couple of seasons. And although he has saved the team many times, he just isn’t at the top of his game anymore.

Cech's reactions are slow and his penalty saving record is abysmal. With the signing of Leno, who reminds you of the Sczcesny of old, Arsenal will need him to step in as an alternate.

Unfortunately, he’s too good to be their second keeper but not good enough to be their starting keeper. It will be interesting to see how Emery deals with him.

Verdict: KEEP



1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Petr Cech Danny Welbeck Arsene Wenger Unai Emery
Azaan Nazer
CONTRIBUTOR
5 players Unai Emery should exile from Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
7 players Arsenal should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona superstar to join the...
RELATED STORY
Five Arsenal players to watch out for in the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid Arsenal players in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us