10 Arsenal players whose futures hang in the balance

Azaan Nazer FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.15K // 23 Jul 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With the end of the Arsene Wenger era, Unai Emery has taken over and has a lot of decisions to make.

He has already addressed Arsenal's key deficiencies with some shrewd purchases. With the signing of Lichsteiner, Leno, Torreira and Sokratis, he has addressed Arsenal's defensive troubles.

It looks like he is going to make a couple of signings more but before doing that, he will need to clear shop. To do that, he has to sort out the following players' futures.

1. Petr Cech

Petr Cech

At 36 years of age, he has been Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper for the last couple of seasons. And although he has saved the team many times, he just isn’t at the top of his game anymore.

Cech's reactions are slow and his penalty saving record is abysmal. With the signing of Leno, who reminds you of the Sczcesny of old, Arsenal will need him to step in as an alternate.

Unfortunately, he’s too good to be their second keeper but not good enough to be their starting keeper. It will be interesting to see how Emery deals with him.

Verdict: KEEP

1 / 10 NEXT