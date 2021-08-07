10 astonishing records Lionel Messi holds for Barcelona

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. During a long and distinguished career for club and country, the Argentine has scored goals by the bucketful and won titles galore.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Messi has continued to produce jaw-dropping performances over the years, especially for Barcelona, whom he joined almost two decades ago.

After his contract at the club ran out this summer, Messi, who led from the front in Argentina's Copa America 2021 triumph, was expected to re-join the Blaugrana. However, Barcelona dropped a bombshell of sorts when they announced on Thursday that their most decorated player has played his last for the club.

Already in debt, the Blaugrana, inhibited by the La Liga's salary cap, were unable to jettison enough players to accommodate Messi's new contract. As a result they had to bid adieu to Messi, despite the Argentine reportedly agreeing a 50% pay cut.

Incidentally, a year ago, the player had expressed his wish to leave the club after Barcelona endured a first trophyless campaign in more than a decade.

As Messi prepares to tread uncharted waters (read 'play for another club other than Barcelona), here's a look at ten of his most astonishing records while representing the Blaugrana:

#10 Lionel Messi has won the most La Liga titles by a Barcelona player (10)

Lionel Messi won his 10th La Liga title in 2019

During his illustrious stint with Barcelona, Lionel Messi has been a standout performer. He has played a key role in their ten La Liga wins since making his debut for the Blaugrana in 2004.

That is the most league triumphs by a Barcelona player, one clear of Andres Iniesta, with Messi winning his most recent La Liga title for the club in 2019. That is also a record for the most La Liga wins by a non-Spanish players. In fact, only Real Madrid legend Paco Gento has won more La Liga titles (12) than Messi.

Messi was a key player in Barcelona's La Liga three-peat under Pep Guardiola, scoring close to 100 league goals in the three triumphant campaigns between 2008-09 and 2010-11.

#9 Most Pichichi awards for a single club and overall (8)

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi holds a multitude of records in the history of the Spanish top flight. Apart from being the all-time top scorer (474) and assist provider (217), Messi is also the only player to score in 17 (consecutive) seasons in the competition.

Unsurprisingly, the Argentine has won the most Pichichi awards, finishing as the top goalscorer in a La Liga season on a record eight occasions. In winning his record-extending eighth Pichichi award last season, Messi broke a tie with Gerd Muller and Eusebio for top scoring in a European league on most occasions.

Despite winning a record fifth consecutive Pichichi award earlier this year, Barcelona have failed to win the La Liga since their latest triumph in 2018-19.

#8 Most titles by a player for Barcelona and for a single club (35)

Lionel Messi with the 2021 Copa Del Rey trophy

Lionel Messi has won a plethora of titles with Barcelona. Apart from winning ten La Liga titles and four in the Champions League, Messi has won 20 other titles while playing for the Blaugrana.

The two-time continental treble winner won his 35th title with the Blaugrana in the 2020-21 Copa Del Rey, with Messi scoring a brace in the 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the final. In the process, the Argentine broke Ryan Giggs' record of most titles (34) for a single club.

It was Messi's seventh title in the Copa Del Rey, where his 56 strikes are more than 20 clear of the next-most prolific goalscorer in the competition's history.

#7 Most appearances, goals and assists in the El Clasico

Lionel Messi

Since scoring his first career hat-trick against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi has tormented Barcelona's El Clasico rivals like none else.

The Argentine holds the record for most games (45), goals (26) and assists (14) in the history of arguably the most famous rivalry in club football. Earlier this year, Messi moved level with Sergio Ramos for most El Clasico games by a player; however, Messi stands alone for most goals and assists in the legendary rivalry.

With Ramos departing for PSG this summer and Messi leaving Barcelona, the most appearance record in El Clasico history could remain unbroken for a while.

