10 footballers who were unlucky to be playing in the Ronaldo-Messi Era

Who is #1?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is probably the biggest debate of all time. Fans of both these superstars often collide on social media on who the real G.O.A.T is. Different people have different opinions as some might cite Messi's inability to win a major trophy with Argentina as the reason he is not the greatest while the others will claim that it's his game that makes him the best player to ever play the beautiful game.

While in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo some will argue that the Portuguese skipper has done it all to claim the place of the greatest player of all time while his haters will scream he is just a good goalscorer.

But if there is one thing that no one can deny is that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent 9 seasons at Real Madrid before moving to Juventus. Over these 9 years, El Clasico was the most anticipated football match year after year. Real Madrid and Barcelona collided on numerous occasions giving us a lot to cheer about.

One major reason why the El Clasico was eagerly anticipated season after season was the excitement of watching Lionel Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo have won numerous accolades between them including last 10 ballon dors. With the score settled at 5 each, the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time.

With the two legends of football grabbing headlines every week, there have been certain players who might feel unlucky to be playing in the same era as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. These players will go down as legends in the history of the game but their individual honors and the scale of impact would have definitely been different had they played in any other era.

Here we present to you the top 10 players who were unlucky to be playing the Ronaldo-Messi era:

#10 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria will always be remembered as a skinny winger who was like a live wire on the football field capable of providing inch-perfect crosses into the box. Di Maria's resume is mighty impressive- the Argentine played for some of the biggest clubs in the world- Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG.

The former Real Madrid man has had the opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Lionel Messi at Argentina, Wayne Rooney at Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG and now Neymar at PSG. The list is filled with legends but one thing is for sure that these players have been equally lucky as they had the opportunity to take the center stage alongside Angel di Maria.

The Argentine was at his best with the Spanish giants Real Madrid. Di Maria won the champions league with Los Blancos in 2014. To top his achievements Di Maria was named the man of the match in Real Madrid's win over Atletico Madrid as Los Blancos won their 10th champions league title.

Di Maria was the second best at Argentina behind Lionel Messi and the second best at Real Madrid behind Cristiano Ronaldo for the most part of his career. The Argentine might feel that had he been playing in any other era, he surely would have been a top contender for the ballon dor award. With assists, screamers and scintillating pace di Maria will always be remembered as a great footballer

