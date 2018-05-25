Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    10 best Champions League finals of all-time

    These occasions are ones to remember for any football fan.

    Parth Athale
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 02:26 IST
    5.44K

    The
    The Champions League has seen some amazing finals

    Champions League finals. These games are arguably the biggest club football games on the planet. The glittering lights, the tremendous pressure, the unabashed expectation.

    Games such as these are the ones which players crave, games which they live for. The best teams in the continent facing off against each other as the whole world watches on.

    Courtesy of the enormous quality on display, we have witnessed some unbelievable European finals over the years. Finals which reaffirm our faith in football and prove that there is nothing quite like our beloved sport.

    On that note, relive the ten best Champions League finals of all-time. Here goes!

    #10 Bayern Munich 1-1 Chelsea (3-4 on penalties) - 2012

    FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final
    Elated Chelsea players in 2012

    Played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, it was technically a neutral venue but Chelsea found themselves playing in front of huge swathes of red Bayern support nonetheless.

    Bayern dominated proceedings and had a host of chances which they failed to convert, Mario Gomez and Arjen Robben being the prime culprits. They broke through in the end when Thomas Muller headed home in the 83rd minute to send the stadium into raptures.

    It looked as if Bayern would negotiate the win, but Didier Drogba with his stellar cup final record had other ideas. He thumped a powerful header past Manuel Neuer and leveled for the Blues, sending the game into extra-time.

    In the extra period, Drogba was involved again as he felled Ribery in the box. Petr Cech came to the rescue, saving from Robben's penalty.

    Chelsea prevailed in the penalty shootout owing to Cech's brilliance and Drogba fittingly slotted the decisive kick to take Chelsea over the line.

    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
