10 best dribblers of all time

Here is a list of ten of the greatest ever dribblers in world football.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 17:06 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best dribblers but is he on the list?

Football is perhaps the only sport that offers its audience a chance to witness true instances of beauty. No other sport can present the level of beauty, of sheer genius so alien to a human being’s sensibilities that it seems almost plucked from thin air.

Of course, a Michael Jordan dunk or a Roger Federer forehand come close. Football fans, however, will vehemently attest to the fact that few instances in sport can get hundreds of thousands of people to simultaneously stand up in deafening applause, muffled only by the disbelieving “oohs” and the awe-struck “aahs”, the way, only a successful dribble, can.

The very sight of a player, meandering his way past three-four hapless defenders, is enough to fall in love with this beautiful game. And, only a few in world football, have been able to master the art of dribbling.

Here, we list 10 of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen (in no particular order).

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the author’s and not those of the site.

Honourable Mentions

Micheal Laudrup, Sir Stanley Mathews, Eusebio, Magico Gonzalez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Finney, Mathias Sindelar, Ariel Ortega, Laszlo Kubala, Nicolae Dobrin, Zinedine Zidane

#10 Roberto Baggio

Baggio’s legacy was that of a showman

The name Roberto Baggio is mostly associated with the quintessential picture of “the divine ponytail” standing with his head hung as Brazil celebrated their first World Cup in more than 20 years. However, his legacy was that of a showman – one which should have met a better climax.

He is considered to be one of the greatest Italian players and one of the best of his generation. With one Ballon d’Or award and one FIFA World Player of the Year award to show for his achievements, Baggio is remembered for his charisma on the ball.

Whereas Italian football is usually perceived as defensive football, Baggio was a different entity. He was an entertainer, dazzling the audience every now and then with exquisite control and deft touches. His ability to beat opponents with his flair, agility, body feints or sudden changes in acceleration made him one of the greatest dribblers of the game.