10 Best Free-kick Takers in Football

Messi scores from a free-kick against PSV Eindhoven

The art of the free-kick is one of the most mesmerising in the game and, as Lionel Messi did a few days ago against a hapless PSV Eindhoven, a few masters at the dead-ball situation have always delighted us in unimaginable ways.

In this list, we have compiled names of players who have attained ultimate success at scoring from free-kicks, with consistency and longevity, through their careers. The ranking is based on a number of factors like conversion rate, the number of goals from dead-ball situations, and how long they've been doing it.

There are many of today's players who can boast a better conversion rate than the 10 players just listed, but they have yet to reach their peak.

Footballers like Enis Bardhi, Paulo Dybala, Iago Aspas, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann or Miralem Pjanic have percentages very close to or greater than 20 per cent, an absolute barbarity.

However, we'll still have to wait and see if they can enter the prestigious club of the best freekick takers in the world.

So without further ado here are our top ten free-kick takers in football history:

#10 Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos with arguably the most memorable free-kick of all time

The Brazilian is one of the first that comes to mind when thinking about scoring audacious free-kicks, thanks to that missile of a left foot.

He scored 25 goals from direct freekicks in his 11 years as a Real Madrid player.

There have been many players with more goals than him, but the Brazilian went down in history because of the incredible free kick against France in 1997, a goal that defied the laws of physics.

